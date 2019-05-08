New Franchisees Bring Personal Touch To Oasis Senior Advisors

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors continues to expand its senior housing placement network thanks to extraordinary people from across the country. Four new franchisees including a former Disney employee, a dedicated family man, a health care industry veteran, and a man who has witnessed firsthand what the right place means to aging family members have recently joined the Bonita Springs-based company.

"Our continued expansion speaks to the strength of our model, which is based on compassionate, personalized service at no cost to seniors and their families," Oasis Senior Advisors CEO Tim Evankovich said. "We take great care to select franchisees ready to dedicate themselves fully to helping people navigate a difficult maze of housing options."

Years ago, new Clearwater franchisee Jason Davidson watched as his grandparents grew to need more and more care as they aged. He saw how the senior living community where they lived played a significant role in preserving their dignity and quality of life. That memory stuck with him and prompted a career change after 20 years in the financial services industry.

"When I found out about Oasis Senior Advisors, I jumped at the chance to become an invaluable and trusted resource to families right here in my community during their time of need," Davidson said.

Ben Meyer learned the importance of family and always having someone by your side as he grew up on a small farm in Iowa. Now married with two kids, he's embraced his new home in greater Pittsburgh and is excited about becoming a cornerstone for seniors and their families as the Oasis Senior Advisor serving the South Hills and surrounding areas in Pennsylvania.

"I have a strong passion for assisting people through a process and providing guidance to give them peace of mind and reduce the stress of life changes," Meyer said.

Annette Ahtes lived up and down the East Coast before moving to Florida to be near her son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons. The new Brandon-area franchisee spent many years in health care as a medical supply distributor and as the owner of a health care products company that catered to seniors.

"Talking with them made me realize what priceless gems they are in our society, and so often they are not treated as such," Ahtes said. "Oasis helps me help the families and these wonderful people, making sure they find the support, care and lifestyle they so truly deserve."

Steven Moses learned customer service from some of the most renowned practitioners at Walt Disney World Resort. Now, he's applying that commitment to serving people every step of the way as the Orlando-area Oasis Senior Advisor.

"At Disney, I worked my way up into corporate convention management, but I missed the personal touch of putting that smile on the guests' faces firsthand," Moses said. "I came to Oasis to further my passion and help make Orlando a place I'm proud to call home."

Oasis Senior Advisors weigh options, taking each factor of the family's and individual's needs into account, including level of care, independence and budget. They provide support from the initial inquiry to move-in day and beyond.

The franchisor, founded in 2014, is on GrowFL's Companies to Watch list for its rousing success at startup and its potential for further development. For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors, franchise opportunities, or to connect with an advisor, visit oasissenioradvisors.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized help finding transitional housing solutions that best fit the needs of seniors and their families. This includes senior housing, hospital discharge, elder law, specialty care, and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, operates a growing number of franchises across the U.S. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many top-rated senior living communities and services in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

