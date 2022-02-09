New Free COVID Testing Site in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new free COVID-19 testing site has opened in Sandy Springs. Operated by PanoHealth in partnership with Fulton County, the site offers drive-thru testing with no appointment necessary. The site is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located in the parking lot of 620 Morgan Falls Road, Atlanta. Individuals who need a COVID-19 PCR test can register at panohealth.com/fcss. Additional information is available by calling 404-721-2012 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily) or by visiting panohealth.com/covid-19-testing-center/. "Accessible, timely testing is critical to reduce transmission and protect the community, which is why we provide results within 1-2 business days" says Kelly Whittaker, PhD., Director of PanoHealth's Health Management Division.

PanoHealth seeks to improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide by providing accurate and comprehensive health and wellness and clinical tests and solutions. Based upon the world's largest collection of blood-based biomarkers, PanoHealth's Wellness Management System is a cutting-edge platform for the real-time assessment of a person's wellness status. PanoHealth is committed to delivering biomarker-based wellness information to individuals so that they may be able to make informed decisions about their lifestyles and dietary habits.

