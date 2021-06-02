New Free Firmware Boosts Cinema And Live Production Capabilities Of Canon Cinema EOS Equipment

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced upcoming firmware updates for several of its professional imaging products. Based largely on feedback from our users, these firmware updates provide improved workflow, ease-of-use, customization options, and enhanced lens compatibility and functionality for several popular Canon products. Some of the key free firmware updates are as follows:

EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C500 Mark II

Adds BT.709 Standard Gamma, Custom Picture Name Support of 16 Letters – A BT.709 Standard/BT.709 option has been added under Gamma/Gamut. Standard BT.709 will be set to CP File "C6." Also, a Custom Picture file can now have a maximum of 16 letters.

XC Protocol Functionality – Canon's new IP Protocol for streaming and camera control. Developed specifically for live production, the XC Protocol allows for camera control with the Canon Remote Controller RC-IP100 and easier development for 3rd party product collaboration.

12G-SDI Output Option for 2K /FHD – Adds the option to limit the 12G-SDI output to 2K /FHD when recording in resolutions at 4K and above. This allows compatibility from the SDI Out port with 3G-SDI devices.

MON. Out & HDMI Simultaneous Output –Adds the ability to use both the Mon. Out & HDMI output simultaneously. This brings the total number of monitor outputs to three, increasing flexibility in production.

Anamorphic 1.8x De-squeeze – Adds 1.8x de-squeeze function to further increase compatibility with anamorphic lenses.

"Look File" Feature – Originally introduced with the EOS C70, this feature allows the user to load a 3D LUT file onto the camera and apply the look to the recorded image. This allows the user to apply the results of a color corrected image to be recorded in-camera with no additional post-production necessary.

HDMI View Assist –Adds the View Assist feature, which allows for a WideDR/BT.709 LUT to be displayed over HDMI when shooting in a Canon Log gamma.

Improved AF Feature – This update adds a "Whole area" option to the AF Frame size, increasing the AF area to 80% of the frame. When "Whole Area" is selected the AF switches to "Tracking" by a single touch operation and switches to "Face Detection" when a face is touched.

When Using the EF-EOS R 0.71x adapter, the Possible AF Range Frame is now only momentarily displayed when selecting the AF Frame position.



Expanded EF Lens Support When Using the EF-EOS R 0.71x Adapter – adds the following lenses, fully compatible with DPAF, optical corrections, and metadata transmission:

EF16-35mm F2.8L II USM





EF16-35mm F4L IS USM





EF24-105mm F4L IS USM





EF70-200mm F2.8L IS II USM





EF70-200mm F2.8L IS III USM





EF70-200mm F4L IS USM





EF70-200mm F4L IS II USM

EOS C300 Mark III

60p -> 24p/30p Pulldown Feature –This feature allows for seamless switching of the frame rate aesthetic without interrupting the output signal to a production switcher. This allows you to change the frame rate "look" quickly with the press of a button with no blackout or glitch.

Anamorphic 4:3/6:5 Resolution Options When Sensor Mode is set to Full Frame Mode (Cinema RAW Light only) –Adds these resolution modes to allow for more options and simplify the anamorphic post-production process.

Support for Both the COMPACT-SERVO 18-80mm and 70-200mm Lenses i – Compact production now fits in the palm of your hand! The popular ENG lenses can now be used (via an EOS R adapter) on the dynamic EOS R5 camera when both the camera and lens firmware have been updated.

Firmware for the Canon R5 and C70 are expected to be available for download on June 30, 2021 and firmware for the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II cameras is expected to be available on July 30, 2021.

To learn more about these and other just announced firmware updates and their availability, please visit, usa.canon.com/support. To learn more about Canon's XC Protocol, please visit the Canon Developer Community at https://developercommunity.usa.canon.com/.

i Serial version models not supported

