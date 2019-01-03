New Free Online Guide Explains State-by-State Public Adjuster Licensing & More

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public adjuster search service ClaimsMate has released a free online guide explaining public adjuster licensing for all 50 United States. The guide is available online at ClaimsMate.com.

The first-of-its-kind guide explains public adjuster licensing requirements, fees, state insurance regulator information, and how to verify a public adjuster license for each state. Users can simply select their state from the dropdown list to instantly access relevant information for that state.

The information is available for free online. No sign-up is required.

"We released this guide because we could not find anything like it online," explains Richard Chastain, Operations Director of ClaimsMate. "Our team spent hours upon hours researching public adjuster licensing requirements state by state before publishing the information online for free."

Public adjusters are licensed insurance industry professionals. Homeowners, business owners, property management companies, and other insurance policyholders hire public adjusters to manage insurance claims and negotiate on their behalf for increased settlements. A public adjuster can manage every aspect of the claim from start to finish while using industry expertise to help secure an adequate and fair settlement, that is typically much larger than the original offer from the insurance company.

Each state has developed its own rules governing the insurance industry. This state-by-state licensing system has created a complicated web of public adjuster insurance regulations countrywide. Some states have strict regulations governing the fees a public adjuster can charge. Other states have no licensing requirements whatsoever. Meanwhile, some states do not allow public adjusters at all. Furthermore, these state laws and regulations often change, making much of the information found online outdated. ClaimsMate's guide aims to provide one easy to use, up-to-date resource for every state and explain everything in a no-nonsense way.

ClaimsMate is a public adjusting firm dedicated to helping users hire the best licensed public adjuster for their claim. Users enter basic information about their claim online. Then, ClaimsMate helps connect the individual with a qualified public adjuster.

Not all public adjusters provide equal service, which is why Chastain co-created ClaimsMate:

"Our goal is to ensure customers are treated fairly by insurance companies from start to finish. We work exclusively with licensed public adjusters who have a proven track record of maximizing insurance claim compensation for clients."

The public adjuster platform is available to homeowners and other insurance policyholders for a claim evaluation at no cost.

About ClaimsMate Adjusters, LLC: ClaimsMate Adjusters, LLC is a Texas-based public adjuster service found online at ClaimsMate.com. ClaimsMate connects users with qualified public adjusters in Texas while also providing transparent information about the insurance industry. ClaimsMate's public claims adjuster service is available in San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi, Austin, Dallas, and other Texas cities. ClaimsMate Adjusters, LLC - Texas Public Adjuster Agency - License #2326706

