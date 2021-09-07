New Free Service From Drizly Offers People Planning Wedding Events Personal Concierges For Alcohol Planning, Shopping And Delivery

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're going the DIY route planning a wedding, bridal shower, bachelor party – you name it — you've got that mile-long checklist. Maybe along with a checklist for all your checklists.

Now thanks to Drizly, you can cross "alcohol" off the list. The nation's leading online alcohol shopping and delivery platform today introduced White Glove Weddings, a no-cost, personal concierge service staffed by dedicated alcohol and event planning experts who consult on right-sizing orders for guest count and budget, developing sure-to-please customized drink ideas aligned with themes and seasons, and everything else that matters to planners.

The White Glove Weddings team then coordinates all the shopping, tapping a network of over 5,000 stores in Drizly's nationwide network to find the best prices and widest selection. Retailers then provide delivery right to the wedding or party venue, whether backyard, beachside or boho rooftop.

Getting started is a simple as filling out a short form that covers all the planning bases. Within 24 hours, a personalized recommendation from a White Glove Weddings concierge arrives in your inbox, along with an invitation to consult further. And when the party's over, the team can even help arrange refunds for anything that went unused and can be returned.





"Let's face it, getting your hands around alcohol planning for the big events like weddings can be daunting and entirely new for so many of us," says Kim Hedmark, who heads up White Glove at Drizly and is a recent DIY wedding veteran. "Our team has the expertise to calculate the right quantities for guest list size, the power to please everyone by tapping the biggest selection and best prices, the peace-of-mind-giving, time-saving convenience of arranging delivery right to the venue, along with so many other considerations."

Couples wishing to express what's special and important to them and their guests will find a wealth of knowledge at White Glove Weddings. For example, the team can build lists of alcohol brands that are Black-, AAPI-, women- and LGBTQ+-owned, and can guide budding brides and grooms preferring to shop small to local producers.

Alcohol planning advice from the White Glove Weddings team can be found here, along with details on how to enter to win $2,000 that can go toward a wedding bar, with five runners up winning $400 each.

