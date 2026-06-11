New Free-to-Play Competition Format Arrives for the World Soccer Cup

Gaming Intelligence turns World Soccer Cup matchups into an interactive competition built around real-time fan engagement.

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the World Soccer Cup captures global attention, Gaming Intelligence is introducing a new free-to-play competition format designed to let fans do more than watch or follow the tournament. The experience gives fans a way to make predictions, build a virtual bankroll, climb a leaderboard, and stay in the action as the tournament unfolds.

Gaming Intelligence World Soccer Cup Challenge slip experience. Gaming Intelligence World Soccer Cup Challenge leaderboard.

The Gaming Intelligence World Soccer Cup Challenge turns matchups into an interactive contest experience built around behavior sports fans know well: tracking results, reacting to momentum shifts, backing their picks, chasing bragging rights, and competing as the tournament advances.

Unlike a traditional bracket, pick'em, or fantasy game, the competition is built around GI Coins, Gaming Intelligence's virtual promotional credits, which players use to build a bankroll, move up the leaderboard, and compete round by round. GI Coins have no cash value and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash.

Players can join anytime during the tournament, instantly receive a starting bankroll, and compete for prizes. After each round, players earn additional coins, giving them new opportunities to keep competing, climb the leaderboard, and stay in the action through the final match.

"Our goal is to create a new category of interactive sports competition around major live events," said Edward Kahl, Founder and CEO of Gaming Intelligence. "Fans should be able to follow the event, test their instincts, compete with friends, and feel like they are part of the competition as it unfolds."

Each matchup also includes an "Inside the Game" report powered by Gaming Intelligence's proprietary data models and AI engine, giving fans game summaries, matchup insights, and picks designed to add another layer of context and excitement to every game.

The result is a new kind of sports competition experience: not gambling, not a bracket, and not a basic pick'em. It's a new format that turns a major sporting event into an ongoing interactive challenge where every round, result, upset, and leaderboard shift can change the competition and pull fans deeper into the tournament.

The World Soccer Cup Challenge is free to enter and open throughout the tournament. To join, visit www.trygi.com/contest.

About Gaming Intelligence

Gaming Intelligence is a sports technology company creating emerging technologies for the sports and fan engagement ecosystem. Its platform combines real-time odds, AI-driven insights, virtual bankrolls, and leaderboard-based gameplay to power interactive competition experiences for fans, partners, and publishers. Learn more at https://trygi.com.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information, please contact:

Ralph Wagner

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+1 702-761-6836

SOURCE Gaming Intelligence Inc.