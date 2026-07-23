New Free Tool Lets Anyone Measure Their "Voice Score" in 30 Seconds - No App, No Account

As remote work and video calls drive rising vocal strain, Voicelyt offers instant, data-backed insight into vocal health

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The average professional now spends more hours talking on calls, recording videos, and presenting on camera than at any point in recent history - yet there has been no simple, accessible way to measure the toll this takes on the voice itself. Voicelyt, a free web-based platform, is changing that with a tool that analyzes a 30-second voice recording and returns a "Voice Score" covering Roughness, Strain, Stability, Vocal Fatigue and Breath Support.

Voice Score Analyze my voice

Unlike clinical voice assessments that require specialized equipment or an appointment, Voicelyt works instantly in any browser. Users simply speak for 30 seconds - no sign-up, no download - and receive a breakdown of how their voice is performing across key vocal health metrics.

"Think of it like a bathroom scale for your voice," said Samuel Ezomo, founder of Voicelyt. "People weigh themselves all the time without thinking twice, but almost nobody checks in on their voice - even though for many of us, it's the primary tool we use all day, every day."

The launch comes as vocal strain has emerged as an under-discussed side effect of always-on communication culture. Long hours on video calls, back-to-back presentations, and the rise of voice-first AI tools have placed new daily demands on the human voice - demands most people have no way to quantify until something feels wrong.

Voicelyt's free tier provides an instant score and snapshot report. A paid tier ($9.99/month) unlocks deeper analysis and tracking over time, letting users monitor vocal health trends the same way fitness apps track steps or sleep.

The platform's design philosophy prioritizes accessibility: no app download, no account creation, and results in under a minute. This stands in contrast to traditional vocal health assessment, which typically requires a referral to a speech-language pathologist or ENT specialist.

"We built Voicelyt to remove every barrier between 'I wonder if my voice is okay' and actually finding out," Samuel Ezomo said. "If it takes more than 30 seconds, most people will never check at all."

Early users have used Voicelyt to track strain after heavy speaking days, monitor recovery from colds or illness, and simply satisfy curiosity about how their voice compares across different times of day. The tool has also seen organic interest from voice coaches, podcasters, and public speakers looking for an objective measure to complement subjective self-assessment.

Voicelyt is available now at voicelyt.com, with no waitlist or account required to receive a first Voice Score.

About Voicelyt

Voicelyt is a free, web-based voice analysis platform that generates an instant "Voice Score" from a 30-second recording, measuring Roughness, Strain, Stability, Vocal Fatigue and Breath Support. The platform requires no account or download and is accessible globally via any web browser.

Media Contact:

Samuel Ezomo

+234 903 673 0607

[email protected]

voicelyt.com

SOURCE Voicelyt