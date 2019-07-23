New Freedonia Report Details Market Share for Key Global Water Treatment Companies

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Global Water Treatment Equipment & Chemicals, a new industry study from The Freedonia Group, the worldwide water treatment industry was a fragmented $87.8 billion industry in 2018, with the top three suppliers representing less than 8% of all sales.

Multinationals Dominate Worldwide Water Treatment Market

For the most part, the global water treatment market is populated by major international manufacturing and chemical firms, though smaller local participants play an important role in regional supply. In 2018, the list of top water treatment companies included:

Danaher (US)

Ecolab (US)

Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

Kemira ( Finland )

) SNF ( France )

) Solenis (US)

SUEZ ( France )

Most of the top tier water treatment equipment and chemical suppliers manufacture both types of product in order to take advantage of existing customer bases and institutional knowledge. However, some firms do specialize in one or the other. Equipment manufacturers tend to focus on water treatment and/or filtration specifically, while chemical suppliers usually only offer water treatment chemicals as a subset of their more expansive overall operations.

For more insight on leading competitors and worldwide trends impacting the global market for water treatment, check out Global Water Treatment Equipment and Chemicals, now available from The Freedonia Group. The study provides historical demand data for 2008, 2013, and 2018 and forecasts for 2023 by product, region, and market.

