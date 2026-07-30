New Freeway Insurance Data Shows Where Average Customer Auto Insurance Premiums Declined in 2026

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance today released new findings from its latest Auto Insurance Report, highlighting the states where average auto insurance premiums among Freeway customers declined the most between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The findings suggest that insurance costs may be beginning to stabilize in several markets following years of widespread premium increases.

Unlike many industry reports that rely on quoted rates or estimated pricing, Freeway's analysis is based on actual policy purchase transactions purchased through Freeway. By analyzing completed policy transactions, the report provides insight into pricing trends observed within Freeway's customer base.

The largest year-over-year decreases in average monthly premiums were observed in:

Florida: -19%

-19% Oregon: -15%

-15% New York: -11%

-11% Illinois: -11%

-11% Arizona: -10%

-10% Alabama: -10%

-10% Wisconsin: -9%

-9% Colorado: -8%

-8% Georgia: -8%

-8% Texas: -8%

Florida, New York, and Oregon also recorded the largest reductions in premiums in dollar terms, with average monthly premiums decreasing by more than $30 per month during the study period.

Freeway cautions that these findings represent aggregated customer data and should not be interpreted as statewide rate reductions for all drivers. Individual premiums continue to vary based on factors including driving history, age, location, vehicle, coverage selections, insurer, underwriting criteria, available discounts, and other individual rating factors.

The report also examines several market conditions that may be contributing to lower average premiums in certain states, including improved insurer profitability, increased carrier competition, moderating claims frequency, stabilization in vehicle repair costs, and broader shifts in underwriting and market conditions.

The complete Auto Insurance Report, including state-by-state findings and the research methodology, is available now.

Methodology: The analysis is based on anonymized, aggregated premium data from eligible single-driver, single-policy auto insurance policies issued through Freeway Insurance during the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a "click, call, or come in" approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300‑0227.

Rose Carter

1-877-822-3024

SOURCE Freeway Insurance