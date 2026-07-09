California and Alabama are Newest Freeway Franchise Expansions

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance is thrilled to welcome two new franchises into the family in California and Alabama. As the fastest-growing auto insurance franchise nationwide, these new retail stores join a growing list of franchise locations set up for success under the proven Freeway franchise model.

In 2025, Freeway was named as one of the top 500 franchise opportunities in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. As a division of Confie, the leading personal lines insurer in the U.S., Freeway now operates in 28 states and has expanded its franchise network by 174% over the past two years, with more than 75 locations sold and counting.

"At Freeway, our focus is on opening doors to ownership by delivering a reliable framework, hands-on mentorship, and a service-driven philosophy that helps franchise partners thrive and evolve in the auto insurance industry," said Alex Trachtman, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations. "We give our owners the support and direction they need to achieve lasting success and contribute positively to the communities they serve."

The latest franchise locations and their owners include:

Millbrook, AL – Beontre Carter

Clovis, CA - Van Vasquez and Blanca Perez

Brentwood, CA – Stephen Paris

Pomona, CA – Marione and Joyce Llarena

Galt, CA – Rafael Guzman Jr.

Designed with accessibility in mind, the Freeway Insurance franchise opportunity includes a $25,000 initial fee, along with a discounted $15,000 option for honorably discharged veterans. As the need for affordable and flexible insurance continues to rise, Freeway is expanding across the country and seeking new partners to be part of its ongoing growth.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Freeway Insurance, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest–growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a "click, call, or come in" approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300–0227.

Media Contact:

Rose Carter

1-877-822-3024

SOURCE Freeway Insurance