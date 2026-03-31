New Data Based on Actual Customer Premiums Shows Auto Insurance Costs Easing

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance today released a new auto insurance report showing that Freeway customers in some states are beginning to see a moderation in auto insurance costs after several years of increases.

Unlike many industry reports that rely on quoted or estimated rates, Freeway's analysis is based on policy purchase transactions—what customers paid for coverage—providing a more accurate and actionable view of real-world pricing trends.

The report, released in first quarter of 2026 and based on policy data from 2024 through 2025, indicates that average auto insurance costs declined by nearly 5% across key states between January 2024 and December 2025—signaling a potential shift after several years of rising premiums and offering meaningful relief for cost-conscious consumers.

Because the analysis reflects real customer payments rather than quoted estimates, it enables Freeway to identify emerging pricing trends earlier and more precisely, helping customers find coverage that aligns with their needs and budget.

Markets that experienced the steepest increases in recent years are now seeing the most noticeable corrections, including:

Florida:

From $214 to $187 → −13%

Michigan:

From $193 to $171 → −12%

Texas:

From $172 to $162 → −6%

Freeway Insurance is the largest personal lines insurance distribution platform in the U.S. and remains focused on delivering affordable coverage and value through data-driven insights, strong carrier partnerships, and a broad range of coverage options.

Methodology: Data is based on actual premiums paid by Freeway customers for issued policies. This report reflects internal policy data from 2024–2025 and will be updated quarterly as new data becomes available.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest–growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a "click, call, or come in" approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300–0227.

Contact:

Rose Carter, 1-877-822-3024

SOURCE Freeway Insurance