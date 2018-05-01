New Freschetta® Gluten Free Pizza Flavors Launch During Celiac Awareness Month

The new Spinach & Roasted Mushroom pizza is made with a blend of real mozzarella cheese, spinach and roasted portabellini mushrooms with a flavorful cream onion sauce. The Tuscan Style Chicken pizza features grilled white meat chicken, a blend of roasted vegetables, mozzarella cheese and sauce made from whole, vine-ripened tomatoes. These new flavors provide more options for individuals and families who are eliminating gluten from their diets – whether they have dietary restrictions or have chosen to lower gluten intake.

"Freschetta Gluten Free is a delicious frozen pizza that just happens to be gluten free," says Ryan Titus, Freschetta brand manager for Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc. "Our pizza is as delicious as a traditional pizza, so there's a slice for everyone in the family."

More options for people leading gluten-free lifestyles

An estimated 1 in 133 Americans, or approximately 3 million people, have celiac disease, which damages the small intestine and interferes with the digestion of nutrients from food. The only treatment for those who have it is to follow a gluten free diet, according to beyondceliac.org.1 Additionally, an estimated 18 million Americans suffer from non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NGCS),2 while some gluten free shoppers are simply seeking an added health benefit.3

"Whether you're curious about going gluten free or you've been diagnosed with celiac disease, it's important to find convenient foods that provide freedom of choice," added Titus. "Offering a certified gluten-free product with premium cheeses and a thin-and-crispy crust gives extra assurance that Freschetta® Gluten Free Pizza is an option you can feel good about – a great-tasting pizza that everyone can enjoy."

The additional gluten-free pizza flavors also reflect a refreshed packaging design that the brand introduced in November, 2017 across its entire Freschetta product line. The new Kitchen FreshTM packaging can be seen across all of its crust types: Naturally Rising, Brick Oven, Gluten Free and Whole Grain. The new look comes after extensive research indicating consumers associated the new packaging with attributes such as "fresh, modern, simple and authentic."

New Freschetta® Gluten Free Spinach & Roasted Mushroom and Tuscan Style Chicken will be available in select markets beginning in May 2018.

Freschetta® Gluten Free Pizza is found in the freezer aisles at local grocers at a suggested retail price of $9.99, or $4.99 for the single-serve variety.

For more information on Freschetta® Pizzas visit:

www.Freschetta.com

www.facebook.com/freschettapizza

www.Twitter.com/Freschetta

www.Pinterest.com/Freschetta

www.YouTube.com/FreschettaPizzas

About FRESCHETTA® Pizzas

Freschetta® pizzas are part of the national brand portfolio of Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc., the retail grocery subsidiary of Schwan's Company. Based in Bloomington, Minn., Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc. has marketed and distributed premium frozen foods since 1970. Its brands include Red Baron®, Freschetta® and Tony's® pizzas, Pagoda® Asian-style snacks and appetizers, and Mrs. Smith's® and Edwards® pies and desserts. The brands are represented in more than 50,000 retail outlets across the United States.

Contact:

Katie Ruesgen

katie.ruesgen@clynch.com

212-494-8607









1 Beyond Celiac, "Celiac Disease At a Glance," https://www.beyondceliac.org/60forceliac/Fast-Facts-about-Celiac-Disease-Infographic/1448/ 2 Mintel, Gluten-Free Foods, U.S., October 2016 3 The Hartman Group, 2014/2015, https://www.hartman-group.com/acumenPdfs/gluten-free-2015-09-03.pdf

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-freschetta-gluten-free-pizza-flavors-launch-during-celiac-awareness-month-300640048.html

SOURCE Freschetta

Related Links

https://www.freschetta.com

