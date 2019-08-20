New From KISS: The Rouge Cordless Flat Iron

The new, cordless iron works on a Lithium Ion battery with USB-charging capabilities, allowing for perfect styling on-the-go. The aesthetically pleasing flat iron is shaped like a classic red lipstick tube. Once you are finished with the iron, simply place the red cap back on top and you can safely put it back in your bag.

"KISS Products plans to change the hair game by providing the most advanced hair tools. Our new Rouge Cordless Flat Iron is the ultimate hair tool that every woman will want. It delivers not only great looking hair but meets the lifestyle needs of today's on-the-go consumer," says, Annette Goldstein, SVP Global Marketing at KISS USA.

This small, powerful and convenient flat iron heats up quickly, lasts 50 minutes per charge, offers dual voltage for international use and is currently the longest lasting single charge cordless flat iron on the market. With two temperature settings (420° maximum) and ¾" tourmaline ceramic plates, the flat iron evenly distributes heat for less damage and smooth, frizz-free hair with ease. From handbag, to work tote to gym bag, clutch, backpack and beyond, there is no limit to where the Rouge Cordless Flat Iron can be a hair style saver. The new flat iron will be available for $49.99 on KISSUSA.com, Amazon.com and in-store at Kroger beginning August 2019.

About KISS

KISS is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional beauty products. As a beauty industry leader, KISS is well-known for its eyelash innovation and nail products. Constantly innovating and expanding, KISS offers simple, yet functional, hair tools for the best salon results at home. With the addition of the Rouge Cordless Flat Iron, customers will be able to perfect their hair styles from just about anywhere. For more information, visit www.kissusa.com.

