New Frontier Aerospace Closes Seed Round with Pacific Bays Capital

TUKWILA, Wash., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Aerospace (NFA), a leading developer of advanced aerospace technologies, today announced that it has closed a seed funding round with Pacific Bays Capital (PacCap), a Tokyo-based investment fund focused on the aerospace, space, green agriculture and energy sectors.

New Frontier Aerospace is a privately held technology company developing advanced propulsion systems to power multiple products, including net carbon negative hypersonic aircraft for civil, commercial, and defense customers. The company is dedicated to enabling fast, routine and cost-effective access to any point on Earth - and to any destination in cislunar space.

"We are thrilled to have Pacific Bays Capital as an investor and partner as we continue to advance our cutting-edge aerospace technologies," said Bill Bruner, CEO of New Frontier Aerospace. "Their global networks and expertise in our focus areas will be invaluable as we work to expand our business and bring our innovations to new markets around the world."

Pacific Bays Capital has a strong track record of supporting promising startups in Japan and around the world. With a global presence and deep industry connections, the firm is well-positioned to help NFA accelerate its expansion plans.

"New Frontier Aerospace is pioneering important advancements in aerospace that have the potential to transform the industry," said PacCap Partner Dr. Jason Nye. "We are excited to work closely with the NFA team on providing affordable and safe hypersonic transportation to both commercial and defense customers."

About New Frontier Aerospace

New Frontier Aerospace is a leading developer of advanced aerospace propulsion technologies for aircraft and spacecraft. The company's innovative solutions are revolutionizing global air and space transportation - and creating new possibilities for aerospace applications. NFA is headquartered in Tukwila, WA. For more information, visit https://www.nfaero.com.

About Pacific Bays Capital

Pacific Bays Capital is a Tokyo-based investment fund with a global presence. The firm is focused on investing in startups in the aerospace, space, green agriculture and energy sectors, leveraging its extensive networks and expertise to help its portfolio companies expand their global footprint. For more information, visit https://pacificbayscapital.com.

Contact:

Jim Bono

***@nfaero.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13042000

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE New Frontier Aerospace