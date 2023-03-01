New Frontier Launches 'StoreFront' Division, Partners with State of New Jersey on Small Business Website Initiative

Millburn-based firm selected by New Jersey Economic Development Authority to provide free website, e-commerce & digital marketing services to small businesses statewide.

MILLBURN, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier, a full-service advertising and marketing firm based in Millburn, N.J., has been selected by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to provide free consulting and digital marketing services to eligible New Jersey restaurants, retail stores, and personal care businesses. All services will be rendered under the newly created New Frontier StoreFront platform and will be fully subsidized by the State of New Jersey.

"We started the Storefront Project in 2022 as a grassroots initiative to give back to our community while helping local businesses learn how to market themselves," says David Sorkin, President of New Frontier. "Since that time, what is now New Frontier StoreFront has become an important part of our identity, and we're honored to have our passion recognized by the State of New Jersey. By partnering with the NJEDA, we're able to broaden our reach and our impact in helping small businesses grow."

Through the State initiative (officially known as the "NJEDA Small Business E-commerce Support Program"), New Frontier StoreFront will provide eligible businesses with free services, including website development and optimization, e-commerce development, online ordering, online appointment booking, and digital marketing plans. Any New Jersey-based storefront business that meets the State's minimum eligibility requirements can participate in the program, which is scheduled to run through 2025. To learn more, visit newfrontier.com/storefront .

About New Frontier

New Frontier is a full-service advertising and marketing agency focused on consumer product management, professional service marketing, and website development. With the expertise of a New York-style agency and the accessibility of a small business consultancy, New Frontier is a one-stop resource for award-winning marketing support. Founded in 2012, the firm has offices in Short Hills, NJ and Boston, MA. For more information, visit newfrontier.com .

Media Contact:

David Sorkin

[email protected]

SOURCE New Frontier