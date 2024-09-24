New Frontier Markets Launches Voluntary Carbon Marketplace; Announces Partnership with OPIS, a Dow Jones Company, to Deliver Price Transparency to the CCUS Carbon Offset Market

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Markets ("NFM"), a climate technology firm dedicated to enhancing transparency and efficiency in the voluntary carbon offset market, today announced it has partnered with OPIS, a Dow Jones Company and a leading source for energy and commodity pricing information, to deliver transparent carbon market price indications directly to buyers and project developers on NFM's marketplace. The partnership is focused on engineered carbon credits, such as carbon capture, utilization and sequestration ("CCUS"), direct air capture, methane abatement, among other measurable engineered projects.

NFM recently launched its voluntary carbon marketplace, accessible at https://nfm.exchange/, to connect buyers to high-quality carbon project developers and provide a seamless and secure platform for carbon offset transactions. NFM draws upon its proprietary network and expertise from its affiliation with Frontier Carbon Solutions, a leading project developer in the CCUS sector, and portfolio company of Tailwater Capital, a private equity firm that takes a full immersion approach to investing in energy and environmental infrastructure solutions.

NFM will partner with OPIS to improve the price transparency of carbon credits generated from carbon capture and other technologies. OPIS will develop carbon credit benchmarks and provide market intelligence that enable fair-value trading on NFM's marketplace. This collaboration enhances price accuracy to inform trading activities and foster confident decision-making. As many carbon projects struggle to reach final investment decision with existing incentives alone, this collaboration aims to deliver confidence in price signals to bring important carbon reduction projects to life.

"Through our alliance with OPIS, we are poised to revolutionize the carbon offset market and introduce a new era of transparency and accessibility for offset buyers and project developers," said Steven Lowenthal, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of NFM. "New Frontier Markets is committed to bridging the gap between market data and carbon offsetting, enabling a more informed, sustainable, and resilient global economy. We recognize the critical role CCUS and other engineered technologies play in achieving our climate goals, and this partnership enhances our ability to support these vital projects. By empowering individuals and organizations to make informed decisions, we are paving the way for a greener, more sustainable world for all."

"Price transparency and clear price benchmarks are key to driving efficiency in carbon markets," said Brian Crotty, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Dow Jones Energy. "OPIS's collaboration with New Frontier Markets exemplifies our commitment to fair pricing in the transition to a sustainable future."

The NFM marketplace was developed on the Shopify platform, with support from Unicsoft, a leading blockchain-based software development company. Shopify enables inventory management, payments, and order fulfillment for carbon credit suppliers. Companies that already use Shopify to sell carbon credits can easily integrate with NFM as a new sales channel to generate demand. "Commerce can be a powerful vehicle for change," said David Vranicar, Sustainability Operations Lead at Shopify. "Shopify is a company that champions entrepreneurs of all kinds, and we are passionate about using commerce to scale climate tech. We are thrilled to be supporting New Frontier Markets to do exactly that and believe that our platform can dramatically improve the buying and selling process, further accelerating demand for high-quality carbon credits."

Engineered climate solutions, including carbon capture and sequestration, direct air capture, and methane abatement, can offer a more tangible, permanent, and measurable way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than many nature-based climate solutions. Unlike other carbon offset marketplaces, NFM will never sell retired credits or bundle credits from different projects. This means that carbon credits purchased from NFM will go directly towards supporting CO2 reduction. Engineered credits marketed by NFM undergo rigorous verification by leading ICROA-endorsed registries, including ACR, Verra, Gold Standard, Climate Action Reserve, and Puro.Earth, ensuring the highest standards of quality and credibility.

To learn more about NFM, visit https://nfm.exchange/.

About New Frontier Markets

New Frontier Markets is an energy technology company focused on developing blockchain and web-based applications for the carbon and commodity markets. By leveraging our team's extensive markets, energy trading, and project development backgrounds, NFM's products are uniquely positioned to bring value for investors and project developers alike. For more information, please visit https://nfm.exchange/.

About OPIS

OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides accurate pricing, real-time news and expert analysis across the global fuel supply chain, including the Spot, Wholesale Rack and Retail markets. OPIS and its brands, McCloskey, PetroChem Wire, Axxis and Chemical Market Analytics, enable customers to buy and sell energy commodities with confidence across the globe via easy access to transparent data, expert-level customer support, educational events and energy data solutions. For more information, please visit www.opisnet.com.

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com

Contact

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: 214-489-7047

Email: [email protected]

John Schaufele

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fundraising

Phone: 214-489-7043

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

SOURCE Tailwater Capital