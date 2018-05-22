New Frontier of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Tech Industry Could Top $190 Billion By 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to have a game changing effect on Consumer Products, Business Services, Advertising, Finance & Investment, Media & Entertainment and Defense Applications around the world. According to a research report by Markets and Markets, the global artificial intelligence landscape could reach a value north of $190 billion within the next seven years. AI is asserting itself as a transformative technology that can heavily influence the global economy with trillions in contributions in various subsets of the economy. The most significant factor influencing the explosive growth of this market is the investment by businesses, as leaders across numerous industries are spending billions to develop advanced AI platforms. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON), Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS : Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, announced that it is developing a new web interface for Avant!, its Artificial Intelligence Platform.



Avant! is Gopher's software that incorporates artificial intelligence, which it intends to use to control its GEO MESH system when fully developed. It is based on mathematical algorithms in the domain of machine, deep learning. Avant! uses natural language processing and cognitive computing to identify data objects during our MESH communication. When fully developed, it is intended to be used to control the system's nodes, that may be used in a wide variety of applications, for example, navigating a self-driving car. It is expected that Avant! will have the ability to harness vast amounts of data and computing power, learning GEO conditions, analyzing the data and making decisions in real time.



Gopher intends to provide access to the site once the interface is completed. Gopher is currently laying the infrastructure for Avant! AI web application to enable access to its knowledge and advice in the GEO tracking domain and other applications.



"We take pride in our Avant! AI system and we are working to expand its capabilities. Its machine, deep learning and neural network technologies are its systems of intelligence that allow it to derive meaning from information and applying judgment. Avant! is capable of vast data processing enabling it to accelerate decisions and provide solutions in real time, which may be especially useful for our unstructured MESH technology" said Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO. "Avant! AI utilizes advanced computing and knowledge representation and we are currently building a web interface to introduce it to the public in the future. Upon full development, it will be capable of analyzing and advising in other topics outside of our GEO tracking technology," added Dr. Rittman. Read this and more news for GOPH at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other majors involvement in the industry includes:



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is said to be acquiring conversational AI startup Semantic Machines in an effort to make bots and intelligent assistants like Cortana sound and respond more like humans. Founded in 2014, Semantic Machines uses machine learning to make bots respond in a more natural way to queries. Semantic Machines is led by UC Berkeley professor Dan Klein and former Apple chief speech scientist Larry Gillick. Both are considered pioneers in conversational AI. Microsoft's acquisition will boost the company's Cortana digital assistant, as well as the company's Azure Bot Service that's used by 300,000 developers. Microsoft has already used a human voice for its Cortana assistant. The software maker worked closely with Halo developer 343 Industries on the eyelike visual elements and voice actress Jen Taylor for the voice of Cortana back in 2014. "With the acquisition of Semantic Machines, we will establish a conversational AI center of excellence in Berkeley to push forward the boundaries of what is possible in language interfaces," explains David Ku, chief technology officer of Microsoft AI & Research.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) recently announced it is forming a strategic research alliance to take artificial intelligence to the next level. Autonomous systems don't have good enough ways to respond to the uncertainties of the real world, and they don't have a good enough way to understand how the uncertainties of their sensors should factor into the decisions they need to make. According to Intel CTO Mike Mayberry the answer is "probabilistic computing", which he says could be AI's next wave.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is helping engineers address a broader range of high growth Internet of Things (IoT) applications through the release of a new multi-sensor shield and expansion of software support for its IoT Development Kit (IDK). With this release, customers can accelerate development timeframes and deploy IoT solutions much quicker for a variety of connected wellness and industrial wearables as well as for smart home, predictive maintenance, asset tracking and other industrial IoT applications. ON Semiconductor's IDK is an intuitive, modular, node-to-cloud platform that enables evaluation rapid prototyping and development of IoT solutions, bringing significant value to time and resource stretched designers. The IDK gives access to a wide variety of sensing, processing, connectivity and actuation possibilities under the IoT 'umbrella' through a range of shields/daughter cards that attach to the Arm SoC motherboard.



Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), the spinoff from Delphi dedicated to autonomous cars, is back at CES with a fleet of cars able to navigate through Las Vegas' busy streets with virtually no driver involvement on public roads. Call for a ride from Lyft and you may even get an an autonomous Aptiv car picking you up, albeit with a driver on board. In a half-hour ride in one of Aptiv/Lyft cars, it dealt with traffic lights, slower and faster cars nearby, lane changes, right and left turns, jaywalking pedestrians, and faded lane markings. Only once did the driver take over, and that was to steer around pylons in the middle of the road. This is progress. Aptiv has been outfitting several different vehicles with its software stack and lots of sensors. According to James Ziselman, VP for engineering and program management at Aptiv, "The vehicle has 21 sensors: 9 lidar, 10 radars, and 2 cameras in front. One camera is traffic recognition, one is tri-focal … three different focal points for for the camera. All those sensors surround the vehicle for all three sensor types, 360 degrees, for all of those sensor types. "All that data comes in and is fused, because sometimes one sensor says something and the other doesn't," Ziselman says. "It goes through an algorithm and some artificial intelligence to decide, 'What is that? And what are we going to do about it?'"



DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Gopher Protocol Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

email: info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates.com