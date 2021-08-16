New Frontier's Aug. 28 Auction Led by Important Old West Artifacts, Antique & Vintage Firearms Including Early Winchester Collection and Notorious Oklahoma Outlaw's Revolver

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming's capital city, Cheyenne, has been known as the "Magic City of the Plains" practically since its establishment in 1867, when it officially became part of the Dakota Territory. Its status as a railroad town and military encampment only added to its allure, attracting cowboys, ranchers, outlaws and others seeking adventure and wide-open skies. That Old West atmosphere can still be felt in Cheyenne, and never more so than when New Frontier hosts its annual Cheyenne Firearms & Western Collectibles Auction, next slated for August 28.

Winchester 1895 Deluxe takedown rifle, manufactured in 1913, deluxe two-barrel set (405WCF and 35WCF calibers). Comes with French fitted oak and leather case, period cleaning tools and box of ammunition for each caliber. Provenance: Estate of Mike Wilson. Estimate $5,500-$8,500 Turn-of-the-century Native American (Plateau) gauntlets, fully beaded with images of multiple figures, including Indian chiefs and horses. Cuffs adorned with long fringe. Estimate $4,500-$7,500

The 391-lot auction of firearms and both historical and modern Western antiques and art will be conducted during the August 27-29 Cheyenne Firearms & Western Collectibles Show at the Laramie County Event Center at Archer. Bidders can participate either at the event itself or live online through LiveAuctioneers.

The firearms category is led by a special-order .45-.90-caliber Winchester Deluxe 1886 rifle, manufactured 1903, that was personally owned by legendary firearms expert Elmer Keith (1899-1984). Keith was instrumental to the development of the .357 Magnum and the later .44 Magnum and .41 Magnum cartridges. He also co-designed the Winchester Model 70 bolt-action rifle. Keith's treasured Winchester Deluxe 1886 rifle has checkered pistol-grip stocks of highly flame-figured American walnut, a blade front sight, Express rear sights, a sliding Lyman receiver sign, and many additional custom features. Auction estimate: $8,500-$12,500

Perhaps no other firearm in the auction is more closely associated with the outlaw days of the American West than the Colt 1877 .38-caliber Lightning revolver carried by ruthless outlaw and gang leader Bert Casey (died 1903). Its backstrap inscription reads: "R.W. 'Bert' Casey El Reno, O.T." Described in a Guthrie, Oklahoma Territory newspaper as "the most dangerous and unprincipled bandit of present day, always killing when an opportunity presented itself," Casey was finally stopped by two of his own former gang members, who were deputized and promised a prison pardon if they could apprehend or kill him. It's a case that draws parallels to that of Pat Garrett, who was persuaded to be deputized to kill Billy the Kid. Casey was unceremoniously buried in the Boot Hill section of Guthrie, Oklahoma, but his historically significant Lightning revolver has survived in excellent condition. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000

A Winchester 1895 takedown rifle manufactured in 1913 comprises a Deluxe two-barrel set (405WCF and 35WCF calibers) with checkered, highly figured stocks, 3-leaf Express rear barrel sights, and a Lyman Model 21 sliding receiver sight. It comes cased, with period cleaning tools and a box of ammunition for each caliber. A stunning example ready for field use, it's one of 100+ lots from the Mike Wilson estate collection, which also includes Colorado prison-made horsehair bridles and other rarities. Estimate: $5,500-$8,500

Additional highlights include silver spurs, antique Native American beaded gauntlets, a salesman's sample saddle, 1860s Chiricahua Apache relics used as props by famed photographer Carl Moon, and cowboy hats film-worn by Hollywood stars, including John Wayne in How the West Was Won.

New Frontier's Aug. 28 auction starts at 2pm MT/4pm ET. Preview in person Aug. 27-28 at the Cheyenne Firearms & Western Collectibles Show. View the catalog and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers. Info: www.newfrontiershow.com.

