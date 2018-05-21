New FrontRow Juno Classroom Audio System Boosts Sound Quality, Ease-of-Use

"No classroom audio system has come close to Juno's sound quality since its introduction," says FrontRow Vice President John Merline. "With the new ITR-02, we've set the bar somewhere in the stratosphere." The new model builds upon FrontRow's SonicSuffusion™ technology with a digital crossover network that keeps the two mid-range drivers and the bass module in phase and reproducing audio at peak efficiency. FrontRow engineers have improved the digital signal processing to more closely approximate the frequency response of human hearing — resulting in more natural-sounding voice and media audio.

Juno is impressively effective at covering an entire room with sound because it's a line array. "We can get such stellar sound from a self-contained tower by exploiting the physics of constructive wave propagation," explains Merline. "Instead of wasting sound energy like conventional and flat-panel loudspeakers, we can focus it forward and to the sides in a 180° horizontal layer." This arc of sound spreads more evenly across the room, reduces unwanted echo, and sounds up to 25% greater in volume over distance than conventional or flat-panel speakers.

In addition to the sound-quality boost, the Juno ITR-02 has a new LCD interface. "We've improved the navigation, and given it a cleaner look," says Merline. Popular features like the patented OptiVoice™ speech clarity enhancer and PrioriTeach™ teacher voice priority are now accessible from the home screen.

And finally, Juno retains its original striking design, but FrontRow has changed the color accents from blue to gray in order to help blend into an even broader selection of architectural environments.

This model ITR-02 features the same unique digital feedback suppression, voice commands, third-party AV control options, expandability, and networkability as the original Juno system.

About FrontRow

FrontRow helps schools communicate effortlessly with students, groups, and devices. More than 15,000 schools choose FrontRow for its easy-to-use products, better academic outcomes, and a more efficient campus. FrontRow ed tech solutions include:

Classroom audio systems (soundfield) for teacher voice, student voice, and media audio amplification

Automated lesson capture and distribution

AV control and management

Campus communication and control, including IP paging, intercom, and bell scheduling

FrontRow is part of William Demant Holding—founded in 1904 and listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange (CSE3247)—through 45 Group companies in over 20 countries, its consolidated sales exceed US$1.9 billion.

