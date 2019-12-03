New Frugal Fun Award Highlights Consumer Guide® Automotive's 2020 Best Buy List

"The Frugal Fun Best Buy award is Consumer Guide's tip of the cap to those 'bang for the buck' vehicles that serve up genuine smiles behind the wheel while going especially easy on your bank account—in terms of both initial purchase price and cost to own," said Publisher Tom Appel, who led the editors' selection process for this year's list. This year's Frugal Fun picks both start under $25,000.

Honda is Consumer Guide's most awarded brand for 2020, earning an impressive six Best Buy awards.

The complete list of Consumer Guide Automotive 2020 Best Buy Awards can be viewed at http://consumerguide.com/best-buys/.

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors utilize objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

The key to Consumer Guide Automotive's annual Best Buy Awards is the careful evaluation of every aspect of each vehicle as it relates to consumers' real-world driving experience. It is this thoroughness that leads consumers to check Consumer Guide Automotive reviews before buying a new vehicle.

Consumer Guide's editorial team drives more than 100,000 miles every year evaluating what these vehicles do well—and what they don't. Whether it is driving through the city, on highways, in rural areas, on long trips, or simply picking up the kids at school, these vehicles are tested in the same way that typical car buyers would use their vehicles.

Complete reviews of the winning vehicles, as well as other pertinent information for in-market car buyers, can be found at http://consumerguide.com. For a daily dose of automotive news, test-drive reviews, humor, and history, visit the CG Daily Drive blog at http://blog.consumerguide.com/.

