New Fuels Institute Report Provides Insight Into Regulations Affecting the Installation & Operation of EV Supply Equipment

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Biden Administration embarks on an ambitious effort to deploy 500,000 EV charging stations, the Fuels Institute's Electric Vehicle Council's latest report will serve as a resource to guide the development of regulations affecting the installation and operations of electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE). "EV Market Regulatory Report: Analysis of the Regulations Affecting the Installation and Operation of EV Charging Equipment in the U.S. and Canada" provides a breakdown of local, state and federal rules, regulations and policies surrounding public charging infrastructure. The report was written to help support business decisions surrounding the deployment and operation of new equipment and can help policymakers identify and implement appropriate regulatory provisions.

"Essential to the growth of any market is the need for regulatory certainty and clarity," said Fuels Institute Executive Director John Eichberger. "Our latest report takes an objective view of the current regulatory structure surrounding EVSE deployment and operations and will help stakeholders and policymakers better understand what requirements business leaders must accommodate in order to enter the EV charging market. Hopefully, this view into the current system will yield a more coordinated and efficient regulatory environment that will benefit businesses looking to enter the market and facilitate the achievement of public policy objectives."

The report analyzes commonalities and differences among the various public charging policies governing the installation and operation of EVSE and groups jurisdictions into five archetypes. These archetypes range from states with light-duty ZEV mandates and a host of policies addressing installation and operation of public charging EVSE to states with no policies at all. The report also dives into the cities and counties that have set ordinances or other regulations governing EVSE installation and any commonalities or inconsistencies that exist.

Aside from comparing and contrasting policies, the report also identifies which policies seem best suited to facilitating the expansion of public charging. In order for a policy to be effective, barriers to compliance need to be removed.

"The Fuels Institute Electric Vehicle Council was formed to bring together individuals and organizations with experience and interest in the EVSE market," Eichberger explained. "This report was commissioned by the Council and peer-reviewed by its members, many of whom have intimate familiarity operating within the existing regulatory structures. The experience this group brings to our process ensures that this paper is a must-read for anyone interested in EVSE deployment."

"EV Market Regulatory Report" can be downloaded complimentary at www.fuelsinstitute.org/research.

For more information, please contact Donovan Woods at [email protected].

SOURCE Fuels Institute