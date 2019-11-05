New Fujifilm Technology At Clemson University's Sonoco Institute Advances Learning, Prepares Students For Industry Needs

"Fujifilm is proud to donate these innovative solutions that will no doubt enrich the packaging design and graphics programs at Clemson University," said Steve Bennett, vice president, packaging solutions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division . "Students enrolled in the packaging design and graphics programs at Clemson are developing technical and creative abilities that will allow them to be successful professionals in this dynamic and ever-evolving industry."

The Sonoco Institute is an education and research facility for industry collaboration where packaging science and graphic communications students can discover, develop and deliver advanced solutions for tomorrow's printing and packaging value chain. The new hardware will provide them with the opportunity to learn on technologies widely used in the industry, better preparing them for their post-collegiate careers.

"These are going to be great resources for students with emphases in both graphics and packaging at Clemson," said Chip Tonkin, chair of graphic communications and director of the Sonoco Institute. "As digital printing and flexography continue to evolve in the packaging industry, it's critical to have resources like these for students to be effective after graduation. We are extremely grateful to Fujifilm for placing these cutting-edge technologies on campus to be used for education and research."

The Acuity Select 26 builds on all the advantages of the globally successful and popular Acuity platform. The versatility of printing high quality graphics on rigid, flexible and even roll media provides new and additional opportunities to expand print capabilities. The Illumina COLDCURE LED Retrofit System, recently installed on the existing flexographic press residing with the graphic communications department, delivers curing via patented LED-UV technology, and its unique design produces minimal heat, and heat dissipation is also highly effective.

Students using the new digital printer and LED curing system will be printing their class projects and running trials to build data points around these technologies.

One faculty member whose students will benefit from the Acuity Select 26 printer is packaging science lecturer, Haley Appleby. Appleby teaches a sophomore-level product and package design and prototyping class, and leads a Creative Inquiry where students collaborate with the Clemson athletics department to design marketing materials to recruit athletes.

"Having access to this equipment at the Sonoco Institute is advancing our prototyping capabilities for education, research and real-world application," said Appleby. "Students in my classes are being trained on how to operate the Acuity which makes them even more equipped to enter the packaging industry after graduation."

About the Sonoco Institute

The Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics uniquely combines the synergies that exist between the Graphic Communications and Packaging Science departments at Clemson University. Founded in 2009, it is the only university program in the country with this one-of-a-kind, multidisciplinary approach to packaging. The Institute leverages its core campus strengths along with the knowledge and participation of its industry partners to make significant contributions at three levels: as an academic stimulator, an industry resource for training and research and a driving force to bring new technologies and innovations to the packaging and graphics markets.

About Fujifilm

