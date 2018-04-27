New Funding Allows Mental Health Screenings For Students At Grandview C-4 Schools

"Many of our students are dealing with situations that they struggle to process by themselves which creates a barrier to their education. We believe that this partnership, in addition to our district counselors and student assistance program, will assist us in meeting that need that continues to grow each day," said Dr. Kenny Rodrequez, Grandview C-4 Superintendent.

Screenings will take place throughout beginning May 2018. In order for students to receive a screening, a parent must fill out a Consent to Screen form. All screenings will be conducted by qualified, licensed professionals from Cornerstones of Care. The screenings will be brief and confidential. While the screening is free, any follow up services are the family's decision. "By leveraging our collective resources, we can provide more services and each entity can focus on what it does best. Every child in grades 3-5, whose parent consents, will receive a social-emotional wellness screening. Care navigation is available to students and families who need it," said Stephen O'Neill, Cornerstone's Chief Program Officer.

It's no secret that access to mental health services is a critical need to communities across the nation. In fact, according to JacksonGov.org, more than 30,000 Jackson County citizens of every age, race, religion, and income are impacted by mental health challenges. For decades, Cornerstones of Care has been partnering with organizations, schools and the state of Missouri and Kansas to improve the safety and health of children and families in our community. But, two recent funding awards by the Jackson County Children's Services Fund will allow greater access to critical mental health services for Jackson County families. For more information, visit cornerstonesofcare.org.

During the 2016-2017 academic year, Grandview elementary schools received 45 hotline calls and 11 elementary students were referred for a suicide assessment*.

These services will reduce future mental health crises with stream-lined early interventions designed for children and their family.

