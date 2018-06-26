New Funding Enables Ten Colleges and Universities to Collaborate to Address Equity and Achievement Gaps

Designed to spawn new campus networks that replicate the UIA's culture of collaboration, the challenge grant includes three awards of up to $75,000 to participants in the recent UIA National Summit who became inspired to develop and advance new collaborative work as a result of attendance.

"We are hopeful that the University Innovation Alliance's work is truly the beginning of an era—one where schools reach out to their peers across states and the country to ask for help, advice and insight," said Peter Taylor, president of ECMC Foundation. "We are excited to see how the UIA has already inspired great projects like these, and look forward to supporting the work."

To be eligible for the grant, teams of at least three campuses were encouraged to develop proposals to address persistence and graduation gaps among low-income, first-generation college students and students of color. These proposals could include new initiatives, or the scaling of existing successful programs across new campuses. Collectively, the grantees across the three campus networks span across eight states and enroll more than 150,000 undergraduates.

The awarded projects include:

Starting Strong: Summer Bridge Program Tailored to Low-Income Black Males led by the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in collaboration with Morehouse College and the University of Central Florida . These campuses will glean insights from each other to build and expand summer bridge programs designed to support black male students' transition into college. The campuses aim to increase persistence and graduation rates among black males.

led by the in collaboration with and the . These campuses will glean insights from each other to build and expand summer bridge programs designed to support black male students' transition into college. The campuses aim to increase persistence and graduation rates among black males. Improving Data and Communication to Increase Student Retention led by California State University Channel Islands in collaboration with California State University Northridge , California State University Fresno and Portland State University . To reduce their common challenge—high first-year dropout rates that hover around 20%—the California State Universities and their Oregon -based partner institution will build datasets to identify risk factors for dropping out, as well as establish communications protocols to reach at-risk students.

led by in collaboration with , and . To reduce their common challenge—high first-year dropout rates that hover around 20%—the California State Universities and their -based partner institution will build datasets to identify risk factors for dropping out, as well as establish communications protocols to reach at-risk students. The Urban College Consortium led by Paul Quinn College in collaboration with Kuyper College and Wilberforce University . Paul Quinn College's Work Model requires residential students to work paid internships in addition to jobs on-campus to provide real-world experience and reduce student loan debt. Earnings go towards students' tuition and fees, therefore decreasing student loan debt. Paul Quinn will work with Kuyper College and Wilberforce University to explore ways to pilot and replicate the model on their campuses.

The challenge grant was launched at UIA's Inaugural National Summit in April. The Summit is part of UIA's efforts to expand its reach and momentum in getting institutions to collaborate, scale and share innovations that improve college graduation rates for students from low-income, disadvantaged backgrounds. More than 300 leaders, administrators and faculty in higher education from 77 institutions attended the summit.

"If we want to really unlock the promise of higher education, colleges and universities can no longer go it alone. The UIA is working to scale innovation and inspire others to advance important change to benefit students," said Bridget Burns, executive director of the UIA. "We are thrilled at the level of enthusiasm and meaningful work coming out of the summit and could not be more grateful to have generous partners like ECMC Foundation who are committed to helping us inspire and build a student success movement in higher education."

ABOUT ECMC FOUNDATION: ECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to inspire and to facilitate improvements that affect educational outcomes—especially among underserved populations—through evidence-based innovation. It is one of several affiliates under the ECMC Group enterprise based in Minneapolis. ECMC Foundation makes investments in two focus areas: College Success and Career Readiness; and uses a spectrum of funding structures, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments, to invest in both nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting www.ecmcfoundation.org and ECMC Group by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF INNOVATION ALLIANCE: The University Innovation Alliance is a national consortium of eleven large public research universities spanning the geographic, economic and social diversity of our country. Together, we are working to regain America's economic competitive edge by helping more students graduate with a high-quality and affordable education. We do this by broadening participation in higher education and implementing proven programs that significantly improve graduation rates for all students regardless of socioeconomic background. The 11 members of the Alliance include: Arizona State University, Georgia State University, Iowa State University, Michigan State University, Oregon State University, Purdue University, The Ohio State University, University of California, Riverside, University of Central Florida, University of Kansas, and The University of Texas at Austin. Learn more about UIA: http://www.theuia.org/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-funding-enables-ten-colleges-and-universities-to-collaborate-to-address-equity-and-achievement-gaps-300671699.html

SOURCE ECMC Foundation

Related Links

http://www.ecmcfoundation.org

