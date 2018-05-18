New Funding Program to Help Defray School Website Costs

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help schools recoup federal funding that was formerly available to pay for school website hosting, Campus Suite has announced the E-Web Recovery Program.™ School districts which formerly received payments for up to 90 percent of their web services can now apply for discounts at the Campus Suite E-Web Recovery Funding Page.

Campus Suite is offering discounts to all qualifying schools using the same National School Lunch Program (NSLP) criteria the Schools and Libraries (E-rate) Program uses to determine discount percentages.

School districts which formerly received payments for up to 90 percent of their web services can now apply for discounts at the Campus Suite E-Web Recovery Funding Page.

Federal funding sources reduced

The E-rate program provides discounts of up to 90 percent to help eligible schools and libraries in the United States obtain affordable telecommunications and internet access. Up until 2017, schools could apply funds to website hosting, but now funds are limited to paying for broadband and voice services.

The program is in response to changes in the last three years to what services are eligible for discounts. "For so many years, thousands of schools depended on E-rate to help either defray, or in some cases, totally underwrite their web hosting,' said Fulkert, CEO of Campus Suite, "so we are doing what we can to help schools recover some of those lost dollars."

School administrators should be familiar with the method used to determine qualifying discounts. Like E-rate, the Campus Suite E-Web Recovery Program™ uses a percentage formula based on the NSLP. Campus Suite is employing the same criteria in place for the E-rate program, providing up to a 50% match against qualifying federal funds.

Making it easy to fund school websites

"We wanted to create a program that school officials were both comfortable with and confident that their website hosting services can maintained – or in some cases restored – to a level that will ensure an informed and engaged school community," said Eric Fulkert.

"Schools lean heavily on their websites to serve as a communication hub for the community," said Fulkert. "It's where parents go when they need to find info about everything from calendar items and staff directory info to lunch menus and just great school stories."

The Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) is the not-for-profit corporation designated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to administer approximately $770 million annually to the E-rate program.

The E-Web Recovery Program,™ provided by the Campus Suite school communications cloud, is not applicable to existing Campus Suite contracts. Campus Suite provides ADA-compliant CMS, text and voice notification systems, and mobile apps to K-12 school districts, public, private and charter schools, and community and small colleges.

CONTACT: Jay C. Cooper, 800-301-9285 ext. 3, 195347@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-funding-program-to-help-defray-school-website-costs-300650397.html

SOURCE Campus Suite

Related Links

https://www.campussuite.com

