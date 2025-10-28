New Funding to Drive Expansion of Carepool Innovation Inc., Healthcare Ride-Share Platform

Decathlon Capital Partners' support provides fuel for growth without any dilution

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carepool Innovation Inc., whose medical ride-share platform automates medical transportation, has landed significant new funding from Decathlon Capital Partners.

The multi-million-dollar investment package will support the expansion of Carepool into new geographic markets. The company is headquartered in Denver.

Josh Massey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carepool, said the company is experiencing strong demand for its platform, which syncs seamlessly with health systems and government programs to cover rural and urban areas. Their transportation model specializes in aging adults and passengers with special needs.

He said the customized financing package from Decathlon Capital Partners includes flexible amortization schedules that are particularly advantageous as the company undertakes significant expansion of its efficient healthcare transportation model. The financing agreement also carries no cost for undrawn capital.

"This investment doesn't involve any dilution and enables immediate expansion of our markets and vision," Massey noted.

Kevin Grossman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the package allows Decathlon Capital Partners to expand its financial support as Carepool continues to scale up. "Carepool Innovation solves the transportation gap that often blocks older adults and people with medical needs from receiving important healthcare services," Grossman said. "Decathlon Capital Partners is proud to support Carepool as it delivers dependable, safe and effective ride-share options to people who need them most."

About Carepool Innovation Inc.

Carepool Innovation Inc. is transportation made accessible to almost everyone. We focus on people with disabilities and aging adults. Our ride-share technology built for heathcare provides door-to-door service that syncs seamlessly with government programs and health systems and allows drivers and riders to build relationships that allow them to feel safe and secure. Founded in 2018, Carepool is headquartered in Denver. Learn more at www.carepool.us.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE Carepool