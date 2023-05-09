New funding to support Houston high school students with disabilities

Easter Seals Greater Houston one of 10 affiliates nationwide to receive grant.

HOUSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter Seals Greater Houston announced today it will receive a grant of $45,000 to support High School/High Tech. The program educates, mentors and helps students with disabilities gain the skills they need to graduate from high school before transitioning to employment or higher education. The grant is part of a national $2.55 million donation CareSource, a nationally recognized leader in managed care, made to Easterseals in late 2022.

"We are honored to be among Easterseals Affiliates benefiting from CareSource's support," said Easter Seals Greater Houston President and CEO Elise Hough. "Only 56% of students with disabilities graduate from high school. CareSource's funding will provide our High School/High Tech students the encouragement, role models, access, and stimulation to pursue challenging technical careers or courses of study."

The funding will support Easter Seals Greater Houston's High School/High Tech Program which encourages students with disabilities to explore the fields of science, engineering and technology. Through High School/High Tech, students with disabilities are presented a mix of learning experiences that promote career exploration and broaden educational horizons.

"CareSource is proud to support the unique and innovative work of Easterseals affiliates across the country to improve the lives of the people they serve and strengthen the communities around them," said Erhardt Preitauer, CareSource president and chief executive officer and a member of the Easterseals national board of directors. "As mission-driven nonprofits, Easterseals and CareSource share a goal of empowering these local affiliates to provide exceptional services to meet the needs of millions living with disabilities as well as veterans, and seniors, all while improving health equity."

CareSource announced a joint venture with Legacy Community Health, the state's largest federally qualified health center, to serve Texas Medicaid managed care recipients. Named CareSource Bayou Health, the joint venture is strategically positioned to provide comprehensive health coverage and access to the best physicians delivering compassion and care.

Annual CareSource grants of $725,000 will support the work of select Easterseals Affiliates nationwide, the work of Easterseals' national office, and the organization's Project on Education and Community Health Equity, an initiative focused on addressing the educational and health care needs of children with disabilities, including children with disabilities of color, so they are kindergarten ready and can reach their full potential.

Another round of funding for Easterseals Affiliates' programs and services will be announced in late 2023.

About Easter Seals Greater Houston

As a lead affiliate in our national network of 67 affiliates in 48 states, Easter Seals Greater Houston impacts people where they need us most — school, work, home, and in the community — from the critical first five years of life onward. Each year we directly serve over 14,500 people, providing early childhood and therapy services, mental health, employment programs, adult day programs, Military and Veterans' services, and more.

For children and adults with disabilities, for veterans and seniors, and for families and caregivers through Harris and 16 surrounding counties, ESGH is leading the way to full equity and inclusion through life changing disability and community services. With the help of our community, we are reducing poverty and addressing financial stability; Improving health care and employment, and empowering people of all ages and abilities to be full and equal participants in our community. Easter Seals Greater Houston operates: Early Childhood Intervention; Respite Services; Toy/Tech & Play Groups, BridgingApps© (bridgingapps.org); High School/High Tech; Financial Education and Down Payment Assistance; Children's Therapy Services; The Caroline School, Camps, Case Management, Employment/Transition Services; Adult Recreation, and Military/Veterans Services. For more information about Easter Seals Greater Houston, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or visit us on Facebook and Twitter (@eastersealshou).

SOURCE Easter Seals Greater Houston