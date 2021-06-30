New Futurum Research White Paper Explores Challenges and Opportunities for Digital Adoption

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurum Research has released its newest white paper: An Enterprise Guide to Digital Adoption. This original paper examines the impact that rapid digital transformation in the last year has had on technology adoption in the enterprise. It also provides best practices and recommendations for organizations looking to get more out of their existing technology solutions.

The principal author of the report, Daniel Newman, is a founding partner and principal analyst for Futurum Research. He explains that many enterprises had to dramatically increase the number of technology solutions that they used in the last year, but employees were not equipped or prepared to fully adopt these platforms. He advises that a technology solution can provide insight and data into platform usage, which can ultimately help in driving better digital adoption.

According to the white paper, "Digital adoption is getting to a place where employees gain the ability to use digital tools as they are intended and to the fullest extent." The paper explores the many advantages a Digital Adoption Platform can bring and how organizations can leverage a DAP to maximize bottom line results.

White Paper Highlights

This comprehensive white paper reveals:

On average, an enterprise has over 200 technology solutions in its tech stack across the organization.

Over half (56%) of executives said that employees are expected to learn at least three new technology solutions a year.

A vast majority of digital transformation initiatives don't consider the user and ultimately result in inefficient digital adoption.

A DAP is designed to serve as a digitally enhanced layer or interface that sits between technology users and the ecosystem of technology solutions they have to interact with on a daily basis.

Digital transformation is critical in today's enterprise organization. But successful transformation can't happen unless all employees are prepared to utilize the technology solutions that will support new initiatives. The Futurum Research white paper examines why a Digital Adoption Platform can be the bridge to this success.

The white paper concludes with recommendations on which platform to use and how to get started in your digital adoption journey.

The sponsor of this white paper is WalkMe.

Download the white paper here.

About the Authors

ABOUT FUTURUM RESEARCH Futurum is an independent research, analysis, and advisory firm focused on digital innovation and market-disrupting technologies and trends. Every day our analysts, researchers, and advisors help business leaders from around the world anticipate tectonic shifts in their industries and leverage disruptive innovation to either gain or maintain a competitive advantage in their markets.

ABOUT WALKME WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform is a code-free software platform that enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to ultimately maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment to meet business goals. The platform leverages proprietary technology to provide CIOs and executive management with visibility into the tech stack, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. WalkMe holds more than half of the global revenue in the Digital Adoption Market and has been recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 for five consecutive years. WalkMe's platform offers endless opportunities to customize WalkMe for every organization's needs.

