New GAF QuickSite™ Reports Saves Contractors and Design Professionals Time and Money By Bringing Crucial Property Information Together In One Spot

GAF

22 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

New mobile app allows access to unique offerings at the push of a button

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, has announced the launch of GAF QuickSite™, reports that provide complete site-specific data formatted to help contractors and design professionals work faster and more effectively. GAF QuickSite reports are available for both residential and commercial properties and include:

GAF QuickSite™ reports are available for both residential and commercial properties.
GAF QuickSite™ reports include local building codes or roof design criteria, roof condition assessments, hail/wind weather history, and parcel data that may include information such as buildings, ownership information, construction type, and much more, so contractors can better understand the property ahead of time.

  • Local building codes or roof design criteria straight from official building code sources to help inform contractor teams working in unfamiliar areas
  • Roof condition assessments to help with preliminary evaluations
  • Hail/wind weather history to inform system and material choices, and improve planning and communication
  • Parcel data that may include information such as buildings, ownership information, construction type, and much more, so contractors can better understand the property ahead of time

"We're committed to delivering best-in-class service for our customers and that includes building new solutions that help them grow their businesses and simplify their lives," said Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF. "Previously, gathering property information often meant pulling together research from multiple sources, but GAF QuickSite delivers this data quickly, affordably, and easily with one simple check out." 

GAF QuickSite is available as a standalone report or you can also order a GAF QuickMeasure™ report at the same time to save. The GAF QuickMeasure report has been in the market now for four years and has become the trusted report for roof measurements for many contractors. It includes an interactive 3D rendering, bill of materials, and even provides parapet height and width for commercial buildings. Both GAF QuickMeasure and GAF QuickSite customers can expect report delivery in under an hour for single-family residences and under 24 hours for commercial and multi-family buildings.

To further simplify and meet the needs of contractors and their on-the-go workstyle, GAF also launched a new GAF QuickMeasure mobile app. Users will be able to order GAF QuickSite and GAF QuickMeasure reports from the palm of their hand, as well as view order history, access 3D renderings and drawings, and much more.

The GAF QuickMeasure mobile app is available now for download on iOS devices. For more information on GAF's suite of report offerings, visit www.GAF.com/QuickSite

About GAF
GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

