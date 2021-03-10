New Game Announced for the We Were Here Series

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Mayhem Games - Exciting news from the Antarctic. A completely new co-op adventure awaits explorers to embark on. We Were Here Forever will arrive in Q4 2021 on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, featuring a lively world, all-new challenges and puzzles with a thrilling story and intriguing areas to explore.

Watch the We Were Here Forever announcement trailer here: https://youtu.be/34R0UCd493M

Total Mayhem Games

Wishlist now on Steam and PlayStation.

We Were Here Forever

The latest entry in the We Were Here Series will be released towards the end of this year on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox. We Were Here Forever will offer players a next-level experience, from interface to gameplay, with an even more intriguing, thrilling story, lively world. There will also be brand-new cooperative puzzles and challenges to solve with a friend, in order to find an answer to the question which the explorers have been asking for so long ... does one ever ... truly ... escape Castle Rock?

Keep your walkie-talkie close at hand and make sure to describe everything you see. We Were Here Forever is all about cooperative puzzle-solving through communication and observation. New and engaging puzzles will take you and your friend to previously unexplored areas of Castle Rock - Forever is the largest We Were Here game yet. Can you find a way out of the King's Keep? Do you dare to dig up a mystery in the graveyard by night … or will you crack knowing something is watching you from the dark?

Managing Director Lucia de Visser says: "Our goal for We Were Here Forever is to further refine the cooperative gameplay people love so much from the series, designed for a new generation of hardware with a more immersive, darker, livelier Castle Rock. We Were Here Forever is a big step up for the We Were Here series. Furthermore, this game will bring some new insights on the mystery of Castle Rock. One cannot help but wonder what happened to those explorers who got left behind…"

