New Game Changers In Medicine Episode About The Discovery Of Insulin Premieres On World Diabetes Day, November 14

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Changers in Medicine, the new monthly podcast from Dramatic Health, premieres its fifth episode "Insulin: The lucky coin toss and improbable partnership that led to this life-saving elixir" on World Diabetes Day, November 14, 2020. Insulin was discovered almost 100 years ago and has been saving the lives of patients with diabetes ever since. Currently, more than 460 million people worldwide suffer from some form of diabetes. Produced by Dramatic Health co-founder and CEO Sean T. Moloney, the series is hosted by renowned medical futurist Dr. Rubin Pillay of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

For details on the podcast series, visit www.gamechangersinmedicine.com

The Dramatic Health and Game Changers in Medicine teams have gathered a distinguished group of experts to discuss the science and serendipity behind the discovery of insulin, and to offer their perspectives on the ongoing search for a cure for diabetes. Participants in "Insulin: The lucky coin toss and improbable partnership that led to this life-saving elixir" include: Jay S. Skyler, MD, MACP is currently a Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics, & Psychology, in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Department of Medicine, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. He served as Director of that division from 2000 to 2004. He is Deputy Director of Clinical Research and Academic Programs at the Diabetes Research Institute. Grant Maltman, curator of the Banting House National Historic Site of Canada, in London, Ontario, coordinates cultural resource management and heritage presentation at Banting House--the birthplace of insulin. Toby Smithson, MS, RDN, CDE is a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) and certified diabetes educator (CDE) who has successfully managed her own Type 1 diabetes for more than 45 years.

According to Executive Producer Sean Moloney, "We have an abundance of material, including an interview with Dr. H. Franklin Bunn, the hematologist at Harvard Medical School, who co-discovered the hemoglobin A1c, a major diagnostic indicator of prediabetes and diabetes. Dr. Bunn appeared in the premiere episode of Game Changers in Medicine last July." A bonus episode of "Insulin: The lucky coin toss and improbable partnership that led to this life-saving elixir" will be released at the end of November.

Dramatic Health, a national healthcare video company, is the producer of the six-part podcast series Game Changers in Medicine. Previous episodes have included: the premiere podcast about Vitamin K and an enterprising Boston house doctor; the creation of a smallpox vaccine and its parallels to today's urgent search for a COVID-19 vaccine; the history of the blood thinner warfarin, a rat poison turned game-changer in cardiology, and the development of the X-ray. All episodes, a series backgrounder, and additional material about the podcast series are available at www.gamechangersinmedicine.com and can be accessed wherever you find your podcasts.

