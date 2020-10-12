New Game Changers in Medicine Episode About the Discovery of the X-Ray Premieres October 14

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Changers in Medicine, the new monthly podcast from Dramatic Health, premieres its fourth episode "X-Rays: This invisible diagnostic light was born in the dark 125 years ago" on October 14, 2020. The use of radiation in medicine and dentistry revolutionized diagnostic techniques, and its applications went beyond the healthcare field to areas like airport security. Produced by Dramatic Health co-founder and CEO Sean T. Moloney, the series is hosted by renowned medical futurist Dr. Rubin Pillay of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

For details on the podcast series, visit www.gamechangersinmedicine.com

The Dramatic Health and Game Changers in Medicine teams have gathered a distinguished group of experts to discuss the science and serendipity behind the discovery of the X-ray. Dr. Daniel Margolis, professor of radiology for Weill Cornell Medical College and the head of the department's Prostate MRI program, is joined by Kathy Joseph, a physics teacher and historian who runs the up-and-coming YouTube channel, Kathy Loves Physics and History, on the history of scientific discoveries. Dr. David Rosenthal, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and former medical director and president of the Leonard P. Zakim Center for Integrated Therapies at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, is an advisor to the series.

Dramatic Health, a national healthcare video company, is the producer of the six-part podcast series Game Changers in Medicine. Previous episodes have included: the premiere podcast about Vitamin K and an enterprising Boston house doctor; the creation of a smallpox vaccine and its parallels to today's urgent search for a COVID-19 vaccine; and the history of the blood thinner warfarin, a rat poison turned game-changer in cardiology. All episodes, a series backgrounder, and additional material about the podcast series are available at www.gamechangersinmedicine.com and can be accessed wherever you find your podcasts.

