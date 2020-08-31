New Game Changers in Medicine Episode: Warfarin--The Life-Saving Anticoagulant That Started Out as a Rat Poison

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Changers in Medicine, the new monthly podcast from Dramatic Health, premieres its third episode, Warfarin: How a rat poison became one of the world's most widely prescribed drugs on September 2, 2020. Warfarin, an anticoagulant, first came into commercial use in 1948 as a rat poison. Just four years later it was approved for medical use in the United States and went on to become one of the world's most prescribed drugs. Produced by Dramatic Health co-founder and CEO Sean T. Moloney, the series is hosted by renowned medical futurist Dr. Rubin Pillay of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

The Dramatic Health and Game Changers in Medicine teams have gathered a distinguished group of experts to discuss the science and serendipity behind the discovery of warfarin. Dr. Christopher Rowan, a highly recognized cardiologist from Reno, NV's Renown Health joins the conversation, along with Kevin Walters, Historian and Strategic Research Coordinator at the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF); and Ramya M. Rajagopalan, Ph.D. of the Institute for Practical Ethics at UC/San Diego. Those who listened to our earlier episode on the discovery of the smallpox vaccine will recognize Dr. Paula Traktman, Professor and Dean of Graduate Studies at the Medical University of South Carolina, and formerly affiliated with the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dramatic Health, a national healthcare video company, is the producer of the six-part podcast series Game Changers in Medicine. The series premiered in July with an episode about Vitamin K and an enterprising Boston house doctor. The August episode showcased the creation of a smallpox vaccine and its parallels to today's urgent search for a COVID-19 vaccine. Game Changers in Medicine ranked #27 in Apple Podcasts: Life Sciences in the United States according to Chartable as of August 21, 2020. Both episodes, a series backgrounder, and additional material about the podcast series are available at www.gamechangersinmedicine.com and can be accessed wherever you find your podcasts.

