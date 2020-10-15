New Game Mode Takes Flight at Topgolf: The Interactive Angry Birds Game Now Available at Select Locations Nationwide

The Angry Birds game, which uses Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracing technology, is family-friendly and perfect for all ages and skill levels to enjoy. Just like the physics-based challenges in the Angry Birds mobile games, Guests will use Angry Birds characters as golf balls to smash down structures, defeat pigs, and earn as many points and stars as possible. Once you hit your golf ball, which will be the Angry Birds character Red or Bomb, they will take flight in hopes of causing mayhem. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins!

In the spirit of having fun at Topgolf, Guests are encouraged to celebrate after a sensational shot with "The Angry Birds Dance." The dance is an easy-to-do celebration featuring moves inspired by the actual Angry Birds characters, with some extra flare and moves weaved in. To give Guests a proper understanding of the celebration, Topgolf enlisted the help of two Atlanta legends: Roddy White, who spent his entire career as a "bird" himself playing for Atlanta, and acclaimed actor and rapper Ludacris, who can't wait to see what dance moves Topgolf Guests deliver.

"As a former wide receiver, I know a thing or two about celebrations, having made it to the endzone plenty in my career. However, I haven't really had a chance to take that off-the-field, so I've had a great time doing this with Topgolf and Angry Birds," said Roddy White. "I think celebrations after golf shots should become the new thing. After getting in a rhythm with the game, I think we nailed the Angry Birds Dance and am glad that Ludacris came around as a champion of it as well. I'm excited to see folks at Topgolf venues across the nation put their own spin on the dance."

Topgolf Guests are encouraged to join in on the dance craze and post videos doing the dance to social media. If Guests tag @topgolf and use #AngryBirdsDance, there could be a surprise that ends up in their inbox! Click here to watch and try the dance for yourself.

Topgolf Guests can also experience this partnership via their tastebuds with a new "Angry Birds Sauce," available for a limited time at venues nationwide. The sauce builds on Topgolf's house ranch by mixing in a hint of garlic and becomes "angry" with the addition of habanero sauce. This limited-edition spicy sauce is perfect for dipping Topgolf fries, tots or cheesy macaroni bites and serves as a great condiment alternative to popular menu options, like burgers, sandwiches and more!

"The Angry Birds partnership is a great example of our work to bring people together for engaging and innovative experiences," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We can't wait for both our longtime fans and those visiting Topgolf for the first time to enjoy everything the Angry Birds launch has to offer – from the gameplay, to the Angry Birds Sauce, to our new dance craze. It is truly a game-changer for our brand that our Guests won't want to miss."

Created by Rovio Entertainment, the Angry Birds franchise started as a popular mobile game in 2009 and has since evolved into one of the world's most loved entertainment brands, covering games, blockbuster movies, animated series, location-based entertainment and more. In total, Angry Birds mobile games have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times.

Angry Birds at Topgolf will be available at all U.S. Topgolf venues with Toptracer technology. To learn more, please visit https://topgolf.com/us/angrybirds/.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

About Toptracer

Toptracer, an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments.



About Rovio Entertainment

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

