New gamer VTuber agency, "Specialite" debuts its first generation of 7 VTubers, active in Japan and English-speaking countries

TOKYO, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama; wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.; hereinafter referred to as "REALITY Studios") launches a newly established gamer VTuber agency called "Specialite," with 7 talents for Japan and English-speaking regions set to debut in December 2023.
"Specialite" is a VTuber agency that brings together gaming enthusiasts and skilled players, primarily focusing on game live streaming. Following auditions conducted in May 2023, three Japanese VTubers (JP Talents) and four English VTubers (EN Talents) will begin their activities today across their dedicated social media platforms. Debut streams by the JP and EN talents are scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd PST.
On top of this, additional JP talents are scheduled to debut at a later date as a part of the 1st generation along side the three existing JP talents. The company is also gearing up to conduct auditions for the second generation, so stay tuned for future updates and announcements.
