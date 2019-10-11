New Gardening Website Gives Latest in Technology, News, Reviews to Green Thumbs

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardeners can stay up to date on the newest advances in gardening technology that will help to keep their back yards and gardens looking lush on GardenBeast.com, a recently launched online publication.

GardenBeast.com provides guides, reviews and news about the latest trends in gardening, with articles and photos meant for anyone who enjoys planting, pruning, or simply spending time in the back yard.

GardenBeast Website

"The website is really a modern take on the many ways gardens and back yards can be used and enjoyed," said Oliver Dale, editor of GardenBeast. "Whether you want to grow produce or landscape your yard, GardenBeast has tips, suggestions, and guides on how to accomplish your goals."

How-to guides include information on back yards, gardening, tools, cooking, and entertainment. In addition, detailed reviews give gardeners in the market for something new the data to make the best decision for their needs.

GardenBeast has formed a team of avid gardeners who have experience in horticulture, landscape gardening, journalism and more. The publication's commitment to fair reporting and accurate information results in news articles that are fact-checked and guides that are updated.

"Advances in technology mean that even something as ancient and beloved as gardening is forever changing. GardenBeast shares the latest and greatest ways to enhance gardens and back yards using the newest tech and tools," Dale said. "What's more, we do it with beautiful visuals and interesting articles backed by thorough research."

About GardenBeast.com

GardenBeast is an online publication that was launched in 2019 with the aim of providing in-depth how-to guides and reviews of popular products to help gardeners make the most of their back yards and gardens. GardenBeast's goal is to provide high-quality information on topics such as growing produce and landscaping yards. By being hands-on with products and writing highly detailed guides for buyers, we make sure gardeners spend their money wisely. For more information, visit https://gardenbeast.com/.

