NEW GATORADE HYDRATION BOOSTER ELECTROLYTE POWDER PUTS YOUR WATER TO WORK

Gatorade Hydration Booster is Gatorade's first electrolyte powder developed specifically for people's everyday lifestyles. With an advanced blend of electrolytes from watermelon juice, sea salt, sodium citrate and potassium salt, Gatorade Hydration Booster is backed by the Gatorade Sports Science Institute for all-day, always-on hydration. The formula contains 100% daily value of essential vitamins A, B3, B5, B6 and C and has no artificial flavors, sweeteners or added colors.

"Gatorade was a pioneer in helping to popularize electrolyte powder," said Marissa Pines, Gatorade Portfolio Senior Marketing Director. "Gatorade Hydration Booster combines our history of superior science with the functional product attributes we know consumers are looking for. Developed with an advanced blend of electrolytes, added vitamins and no added color, it was designed to deliver all-day, always-on hydration."

Gatorade Hydration Booster powder packets pair with Gatorade's sleek new stainless steel Overtime Bottles , creating a dynamic duo for those seeking sustainably-minded solutions for daily use. Both products star in the Gatorade Hydration Booster debut campaign, " Put Your Water to Work ," which highlights the moments throughout the day where Gatorade Hydration Booster can help you stay hydrated and ready. The campaign kicks off on September 17 and will be featured across multiple platforms.

Amplifying the campaign, Gatorade will show up within new lifestyle and wellness spaces to bring the Gatorade Hydration Booster all-day hydration ethos to life. From disruptive media buys, influencer partnerships and retail executions to partnering with prominent women at the intersection of sport and lifestyle, the brand is taking a modern approach to reach a broader aperture of consumers who may not consider themselves conventional athletes.

Gatorade Hydration Booster is now available at Gatorade.com, on Amazon and in stores nationwide. The product is available in three delicious flavors – Strawberry Watermelon, Tropical Mango and Citrus Berry – and comes in boxes of six packets for a suggested retail price of $8.99. Gatorade offers a variety of electrolyte drink mixes to support hydration needs, ranging from products for those seeking to support their athletic performance, to those who are looking for an all-day option such as Gatorade Hydration Booster.

