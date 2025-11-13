New Gen Unveils Kepler, Retail's First Agentic Commerce Platform for Agent-Ready and Conversational Websites

Kepler launches the first intelligence layer for retailers to control how AI sees their products, and debuts the industry's first AI Agent Score to benchmark agent performance on their sites.

Kepler gives brands real visibility into how AI systems interpret their products and content, plus the tools to control how their products and content are represented across AI and discovery platforms.

Kepler turns product catalogs into AI-readable data and enables sites to respond to natural-language questions from both shoppers and AI agents, improving conversion across human and AI-driven sessions.

Running alongside existing e-commerce platforms, Kepler delivers AI-optimized storefronts, AI interaction insights, and conversational shopping experiences with zero downtime or site redesign.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Generation (New Gen), a technology company building e-commerce infrastructure for the AI internet, today announced the launch of Kepler , the first end-to-end agentic commerce platform that helps retailers upgrade their websites to be fully AI-ready. Kepler offers a suite of tools that enable brands to structure, analyze, and present their product data in formats understandable to both humans and the AI systems increasingly shaping how products are discovered, evaluated, and purchased, including AI Agents, LLM Platforms, agentic browsers and AI-referred customers.

Kepler introduces the first intelligence layer that lets retailers see and shape how AI systems interpret their products and content, and allows websites to answer AI-style, natural-language questions from shoppers and agents. As the AI user journey becomes the main path to purchase, Kepler ensures that retailers stay visible, discoverable, and in control.

Kepler runs alongside existing e-commerce platforms with no downtime or redesign required. The integrated solution features a suite of three core products, allowing retailers to customize their setup based on specific business needs:

Agent Storefronts - Structured storefronts that let AI agents easily read a brand's site, to discover products, answer shopper questions and display accurate results.

- Structured storefronts that let AI agents easily read a brand's site, to discover products, answer shopper questions and display accurate results. AI Insights - Real-time, first-party data that show how customers and AI systems interact with a retailer's products and content, helping teams track shopper intent, optimize inventory, and improve product data.

- Real-time, first-party data that show how customers and AI systems interact with a retailer's products and content, helping teams track shopper intent, optimize inventory, and improve product data. Conversational Storefronts - Allow customers to use natural language search right on a brand's website, built directly on top of their product catalog for accurate, relevant answers every time.

"AI Agents, conversational platforms, and AI-referred customers are the new e-commerce shoppers, but most websites aren't ready for them," said Adam Behrens, co-founder and CEO of New Gen. "Kepler gives retailers the tools to structure their product data in a way that both humans and AI systems can understand, ensuring their products are accurately represented and easy to find across the AI ecosystem."

Alongside the launch, New Gen is introducing the Kepler Agent Score , the industry's first benchmark that measures how well AI agents can navigate and shop on a brand's website. The free test provides a practical, evidence-based assessment of a retailer's AI readiness, evaluating visibility, agent task completion, product data clarity, and natural-language response performance. Retailers receive a detailed report that highlights how agents currently interpret and interact with their site, where gaps exist, and how to improve. Early adoption has been strong, with 150 brands having already completed their Agent Score and initial results show most retail websites score significantly lower than expected, revealing critical opportunities to improve AI visibility and performance.

"Kepler isn't a rebuild; it's a modular, plug-and-play layer that works alongside existing sites to make them AI-ready," said Jonathan Arena, co-founder of New Gen. "Brands can start with one product or the full suite, depending on their priorities. It's lightweight, fast to deploy, and designed to make AI visibility and customer experience improvements easy to achieve."

For more information, visit trykepler.ai . Complete a Kepler Agent Score for your brand here .

About New Gen:

New Gen builds commerce infrastructure that powers conversational shopping experiences across AI chat, generative website, and agentic shopping flows. Kepler , New Gen's flagship solution, gives retailers the tools to see how AI interprets their websites and to make their products easier to find through AI-powered search. New Gen transforms static brand product catalogs into structured, AI-readable data, allowing brands to deploy dynamic storefronts with natural language search that are tailored for both human customers and AI shopping agents.

SOURCE New Generation