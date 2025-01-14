New Gen Z Research Reveals a Shift Toward Credible, Expert-Driven Open Web Content

"DECODING GEN Z: The New Rules of Digital Trust and Influence" from Raptive Reveals How GenZ is Outgrowing TikTok

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive, the creator media company, today published new research called DECODING GEN Z: The New Rules of Digital Trust and Influence. Based on responses from over 1,000 Gen Z consumers, the survey uncovers a surprising evolution of the so-called "TikTok Generation" as members mature into adulthood. They prioritize credible, expert-driven information to navigate complex responsibilities and are redefining their engagement with digital content.

"Gen Z is rapidly outgrowing their label as the 'TikTok generation,'" said Erika Leone, Raptive's EVP of Marketing. "While social platforms remain avenues for quick entertainment, they don't provide this maturing demographic with the trustworthy expertise they seek. As this generation navigates significant life milestones, from homeownership to career advancement, they are proving to be discerning, pragmatic individuals who value authenticity and expertise over flashy distractions. Their changing behavior is a wake-up call for marketers, creators, and brands: meet them where they are—on platforms and with content that delivers substance, credibility, and real-world value."

Key findings from the report:

The open web is a hub for credible content: Nearly 49% of Gen Z respondents actively conduct independent research to validate online information. And 55% of Gen Z trust content from established experts, while 68% use online content to explore personal interests and hobbies, seeking depth over quick fixes.

Nearly 49% of Gen Z respondents actively conduct independent research to validate online information. And 55% of Gen Z trust content from established experts, while 68% use online content to explore personal interests and hobbies, seeking depth over quick fixes. Gen Z focus shifts from entertainment to expertise: 73% of Gen Z respondents are saving for the future, and 51% identify as "do-it-yourselfers," reflecting a strong focus on adult responsibilities like homeownership and financial planning.

73% of Gen Z respondents are saving for the future, and 51% identify as "do-it-yourselfers," reflecting a strong focus on adult responsibilities like homeownership and financial planning. Critical thinking is at work. With 37% of Gen Z viewing most online content as suspect until proven otherwise, they rank among the most critically minded generations. They actively seek trustworthy sources and validate information through multiple channels.

With 37% of Gen Z viewing most online content as suspect until proven otherwise, they rank among the most critically minded generations. They actively seek trustworthy sources and validate information through multiple channels. A redefined digital trust economy: While TikTok remains an entertainment staple, trust in TikTok is significantly lower than that of sites on the open web. 39% of Gen Z respondents question the credibility of social posts, signaling a shift toward the open web for reliable, expert-led insights.

As the future of platforms like TikTok remains uncertain, Gen Z's growing reliance on the open web signals a profound shift in digital engagement. Trusted digital spaces—from long-form articles to forums and tutorial-driven content—are now essential for addressing their needs. This discerning generation emphasizes fact-checking and diverse sources, further establishing itself as one of the most critically minded groups online.

"Gen Z has an unparalleled sense for online authenticity, and they're seeking reliable, expert-driven resources that align with their values—whether they're building financial security, pursuing a passion, or creating a home," Leone continued. "Our research shows that aligning with this generation's priorities through credible content from trusted sources, actionable insights, and transparent practices is essential. Marketers must recognize that Gen Z's trust is earned, not given, and brands that prioritize transparency, credibility, and purpose-driven content will capture their attention and build lasting relationships with this discerning generation."

For more information and to access the full survey report, visit Raptive.com.

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators and is home to one of the internet's largest and most diverse audiences. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management platform with a comprehensive suite of monetization, audience, and business solutions that enable creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $3 billion and propelled Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle. Raptive is the premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.com.

SOURCE Raptive