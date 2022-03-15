New General Manager Selected for Brandon Parks & Recreation

Newly selected General Manager Jennifer Byrd will lead the Brandon Recreational Sports and Events Center in Brandon, MS.

BRANDON, Miss. , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Parks and Recreation has a new General Manager, Jennifer Byrd. Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) , the professional facility management firm responsible for operating the facility on behalf of the City of Brandon, is excited to announce Jennifer Byrd as the on-site leader of daily operations. The city of Brandon's recreation offerings for locals and visiting sports tourists provide multiple options to stay active, including twenty–three diamonds, eleven multi-purpose fields, a splash pad, playgrounds, and walking/riding trails.

Jennifer will oversee the Brandon Recreational Sports and Events Center in her new role. Young athletes can find many ways to play, including organized baseball, softball, tackle, and flag football. And for adults, there are kickball, softball, and pickleball leagues to stay active. Whether you play table or real tennis, there are many options available.

John Sparks, vice president of account management at SFC said, "We are delighted that Jennifer has joined the SFC team. Her passion for community service and experience in sports tourism will be instrumental in driving the success of the facility."

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said, "We look forward to significant improvements in our recreational programs and facilities under Jennifer's leadership. With her passion for youth sports, credentialed business experience, and a proven work record of dedication, integrity, and foresight, she will take the facility to new heights."

She is thrilled to be back in her hometown of Brandon. Her goal will be to make the city of Brandon's Parks and Recreation Department a premier destination for sports tourism.

Jennifer said, "I am excited to be in the City of Brandon doing what I love – enhancing, growing, and maintaining what is already a top-notch venue. I believe Brandon has had a great start in establishing the city as a sports destination and is now uniquely positioned to capitalize on the ever-expanding industry. I look forward to helping make this city an even better place for its' citizens to call home."

Jennifer Byrd is a noteworthy and experienced leader in the sports tourism industry. Since 2014, Jennifer has served as the sports sales manager at Visit Jackson, a prominent destination leadership organization. She holds a Bachelor of business administration degree in marketing from the University of Mississippi.

While not working, Jennifer enjoys life with her husband Christian, two children, Mary Elise and Wills, and their dog Winnie.

About Brandon Parks and Recreation

