New-Generation Benchtop Mass Spectrometer Advances Quantitative Proteomics and Translational Research

The new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer (MS) combines proven technology, advanced capabilities and intelligence-driven data acquisition strategies for rigorous, high-throughput protein identification, quantitation and structural characterization of biotherapeutics and translational biomarkers. The introduction of the Orbitrap Exploris 480 leads Thermo Fisher's growing portfolio of new-generation MS solutions.

The system provides enhanced quantitative performance across label-free and tandem mass tag (TMT) experiments, as well as access to new Thermo Scientific SureQuant methods for ultra-sensitive targeted protein assays. This combination allows researchers to conduct rapid, multiplexed analysis of proteins within complex biological matrices. With a smaller footprint than previous generations, the new system maximizes laboratory bench space while maintaining high-resolution, mass accuracy and spectral quality. Additionally, the Orbitrap Exploris 480 MS has many new features to extend uptime and improve serviceability for researchers in high-throughput laboratory environments.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing its new instrument during the 67th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held June 2–6, in the International Ballroom ABCD at the Omni CNN Center Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia.

"With increased appreciation for quantitative proteomics as an essential biopharmaceutical and translational research technique, there is a growing need for a mass spectrometry system that can support large-scale translational studies with no sacrifice in overall system performance," said Ken Miller, vice president, life sciences mass spectrometry marketing, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Orbitrap Exploris 480 MS addresses this need, offering extended access to exceptional, high-quality quantitative results in a compact, serviceable platform with specific new methods for comparative and targeted protein analysis."

As a new addition to Thermo Fisher's industry-leading MS portfolio, Orbitrap Exploris 480 users will experience the immediate convenience and benefits of a common method programming interface and sources, shared with Thermo Scientific Tribrid and Triple-stage Quadrupole (TSQ) instruments. For example, the Orbitrap Exploris 480 MS takes full advantage of the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface, which can boost the already-extensive proteome coverage of the instrument by 20 percent.

Prof. Jesper V. Olsen, of The Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research, said, "The FAIMS Pro interface is a perfect match for the fast-scanning and compact Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer. In shotgun analyses of proteomes, we can now identify significantly more proteins with very short liquid chromatography gradients. This enables high-throughput screening of hundreds – or even thousands – of samples while maintaining protein depth and quantitative accuracy."

Users of the Orbitrap Exploris 480 MS will benefit from:

Expanded protein coverage through enhancements to instrument design and use of the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface to enhance precursor ion selectivity. Management of this interface is fully incorporated into control software for easy integration.

through enhancements to instrument design and use of the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface to enhance precursor ion selectivity. Management of this interface is fully incorporated into control software for easy integration. The ability to analyze a wide range of compounds, from small molecules, to peptides and intact proteins and complexes, enabled by a wide mass range of 40 to 6,000 m/z (with the option to increase the range to 8,000 m/z by using BioPharma mode).

enabled by a wide mass range of 40 to 6,000 (with the option to increase the range to 8,000 by using BioPharma mode). Enhanced quantitative methods and results that improve results for label-free and Thermo Scientific TMT Isobaric Mass Tagging Kits for multiplexed MS 2 differential peptide quantitation experiments.

that improve results for label-free and Thermo Scientific TMT Isobaric Mass Tagging Kits for multiplexed MS differential peptide quantitation experiments. Rapid development and deployment of targeted assays for large proteins provided by the new Thermo Scientific SureQuant internal standard-triggered methods for ultra-sensitive targeted protein assays. SureQuant methods are available for the SureQuant AKT/mTOR Pathway Kit and the Biognosys PQ500 kit for the targeted quantitation of 500 plasma proteins.

The Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer can easily be integrated into a laboratory's routine workflows with the Thermo Scientific Almanac web-based application, which allows users to view instrument operation and data acquisition in real time and receive notifications on the status of runs. This offers scientists the convenience of improved visibility to the utilization of their laboratory systems, no matter how busy they are or where they are.

