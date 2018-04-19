New Generation Cat Litter Promotes Pet Health with Dow's Innovative Technology

"From day one, we set out to measure our success by the value we delivered to consumers and the problems our litter solves for cat lovers everywhere," said Richard Rockhill, COO for Scooper Cat, LLC. "We believe safe science technologies can improve the quality of life for pets, which is why we feature Dow's PRIVENTZ™ Technology in Scooper Cat litter."

Most cat litter products available today merely mask or neutralize ammonia once it is formed. Dow's PRIVENTZ™ Technology does not hide ammonia with fragrances. Instead, it helps to block the formation of ammonia by preventing conditions necessary to create the chemical.

"Dow developed PRIVENTZ™ Technology with the health and safety of pets in mind," said Kim Surber, animal care market manager for Dow. "Through chemistry, we're able to support the prevention of harmful and unpleasant ammonia odors before they occur and help encourage pet health and keep homes smelling fresh."

Ammonia can lead to serious health issues in animals and creates a noticeably unpleasant smell for humans. In studies of cat litter with PRIVENTZ™ Technology, there was no ammonia generation after more than ten days1. Dow's patent pending product is non-hazardous to pets and humans and is dual acting, helping to prevent both ammonia and fecal odors.

The strong collaboration between Dow and Scooper Cat, LLC will be highlighted at Talladega Superspeedway on April 29, as Austin Dillon and the Dow Chevrolet will represent the new Scooper Cat brand. The race precedes National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day which falls on April 30.

Scooper Cat litter is made from natural sodium bentonite clay, and, along with Dow's PRIVENTZ™ Technology, is proudly made in the United States.

The product has been introduced to food, drug, mass and club retail channels. Consumers can find Scooper Cat litter at Kroger stores nationwide as well as on Amazon. To learn more, visit www.ScooperCat.com.

1Data generated by Dow and verified by independent labs is based on cat litter with PRIVENTZ™ Ammonia Prevention Technology insulted with cat urine and feces.

About Scooper Cat, LLC

Scooper Cat, LLC was formed in 2016 with the nationwide launch of Scooper Cat with Ammonia Blockers™ brand of cat litter in the United States. Scooper Cat's philosphy is that cats and their human companions deserve a healthier environment in the litter box. They believe that new safe science technologies make it possible to provide solutions to improve the quality of life for cats.

Scooper Cat with Ammonia Blockers™ brand litter contains PRIVENTZ™ Ammonia Prevention Technology, a product of The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), which helps to prevent ammonia from forming in the litter box. The brand image of a super hero cat, flying through clouds wearing a cape was inspired by the unsurpassed strength of this product to beat odors and hazards in the litter box. The comic-book hero image of a super-hero caped feline on the label signals to consumers that we're fighting hazardous litter box conditions with super hero strength ammonia blockers to keep your cat safe from ammonia exposure. Their litter line includes unscented, and lite lavender scent formulas. For more information visit www.ScooperCat.com.

About Dow

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. Dow's market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of advanced materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. Dow is a subsidiary of DowDuPont, a holding company comprised of Dow and DuPont with the intent to form three strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty sectors. More information can be found at www.dow.com.

