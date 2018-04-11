New Generation Microplate Spectrophotometer Redefines Photometry

The Thermo Scientific Multiskan Sky Microplate Spectrophotometer made its debut at MipTec 2017 in September in Basel, Switzerland. It's designed for use in academic, biotech, pharmaceutical, and government research laboratories. It offers an impeccable user experience, featuring a touch-screen interface, built-in protocols for fast quantification of nucleic acids and proteins, and access to Thermo Fisher Cloud tools for maximizing data mobility.

"Multiskan Sky is a good fit for multi-user environments, as the results can be swiftly uploaded to the Thermo Fisher Cloud for remote access and further data processing," says Dr. Lari Lehtiö, Group Leader at the Faculty of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, from the University of Oulu, Finland.

"This instrument is actually very easy to use. The ready-made protocols are extremely useful and the user interface is visual and appealing. In addition, there is little to no learning curve," said Ilkka Miettinen, pharmacist at the University of Helsinki, Department of Pharmacy.

Key features of the Multiskan Sky Microplate Spectrophotometer include:

A monochromator based optical system for free selection of wavelengths from 200 nm to 1000 nm

Endpoint, kinetic, and spectral scanning measurement modes in the most used sample formats

Ready-to-use protocols for nucleic acid and protein quantification

Stand-alone operation or pairs with Thermo Scientific SkanIt Software for powerful data analysis

The ability to operate in nine languages

For more information about the Thermo Scientific Multiskan Sky Microplate Spectrophotometer, please visit thermofisher.com/multiskansky

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

