New Generation of American Industrialists Brought Together Under NAIA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA) announced its official launch this morning, uniting startups and leading businesses to rebuild America's industrial might and ignite a national revival.

NAIA convenes builders with capital allocators and founders with policymakers. NAIA will bring the firepower of an industry-wide trade association without being bogged down by the graft and timidity of the consultant class.

"Our communities in the heartland have been left behind by the managerial class. I would know – I'm from Cleveland" said NAIA cofounder and CEO Austin Bishop. "I witnessed the disinheritance of the American heartland with my own eyes. I want to help rebuild my own city and others like it, and NAIA is how we get that done."

NAIA's mission is critical. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has seized control of America's supply chains and hollowed out our industrial base with the cooperation of shortsighted politicians. Americans, especially in our once-great industrial capitals, have suffered as a result.

"If we don't do something now, America will lose to China," said Chris Power, co-founder of NAIA and founder of national security startup Hadrian. "They have us beat on almost every industrial metric on the book. Supply chains, weapons manufacturing, even on producing advanced technologies. We're falling behind, and if we don't act now, it may be too late for us to right the ship before catastrophe hits."

NAIA was founded because it's time for America to start building again.

NAIA's members include startups and legacy businesses drawn from tech, defense, aviation, energy, and venture capital, among others.

NAIA will work with its members to encourage policymakers to prioritize investment in America, implement trade policies that prioritize American workers and firms and protects them from unfair foreign competition, eliminate bureaucracy, and push deregulation that reduces barriers to entry for builders. NAIA will also help members navigate the government procurement process, effect regulatory and permitting reform, find tax advantages that benefit domestic builders, and more.

Critically, NAIA will connect entrepreneurs, policymakers, and capitol allocators. NAIA's flagship event, the annual Reindustrialize Summit, is hosted in the American heartland, and convenes the greatest minds in the field to collaborate and launch new ventures. The inaugural Reindustrialize Summit in June 2024 was a huge success, and we are already seeing it generate real-world positive outcomes.

To learn more about NAIA, please visit http://newindustrials.org/ or follow NAIA on X: @newindustrials.

