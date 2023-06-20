NEW GENESIS IMPLANTABLE PEEK FILM OPENS APPLICATION OPPORTUNITIES IN MEDICAL DEVICES

News provided by

Genesis Medical Plastics

20 Jun, 2023, 13:18 ET

CYPRESS, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Medical Plastics now offers its own brand of PEEK film and thin sheet for fabricating intricate components for implantable medical devices. The company's production technology yields quantities to support projects from testing through full production.

Genesis PEEK film and thin sheet and the PEEK resin from which they are made comply with ASTM F2026-17, essential for use in implantable devices. Genesis is also ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered as a device manufacturing facility. 

Continue Reading

While implantable PEEK is widely used in medical devices, the vast majority of implant applications are made by machining extruded rod and plate or by injection molding. To fill the need for implantable PEEK film and thin sheet for device components, Genesis focused on engineering its own calendering technology. Its capabilities now provide efficient sizes of film for laser-cutting or stamping the small internal parts associated with defibrillators, pacemakers and other bioelectronic devices.

According to Stephen Kramer, Genesis General Manager, "The decision to introduce Genesis PEEK film was driven by device manufacturers seeking a  well-qualified commercial source. Customers also needed small size formats, rather than large rolls common in film production. This led us to develop technology to calender yield-efficient sizes for precision parts in quantities suited to customers' requirements."

Genesis film and sheet production width is 100mm (4 inches). Standard thicknesses range from 0.254 mm (0.010-inch) to 1.106 mm (0.040-inch). Custom slit widths and made-to-order sizes are also available.

In addition to offering its new Genesis PEEK products, the company custom-produces film and thin sheet for device manufacturers who prefer to supply their own implantable PEEK from Invibio, Evonik, and from Solvay under their Zeniva brand.

About Genesis Medical Plastics
Genesis Medical Plastics based in Cypress, Texas is an ISO 13485:2016 certified company and an FDA Class II registered medical device manufacturer. It recently added calendering implantable PEEK film and thin sheet to its capabilities for converting customers' medical polymers into custom configurations. Processes include extrusion of machinable rod and plate in a range of sizes, injection molding precision components, and CNC machining from prototypes to production quantities. Its production team has over two decades of processing experience in medical grade plastics from polypropylene through PEEK. Visit www.genesismedicalplastics.com for more information.

Media contact:
Cameron Yonts
1.281.255.6848
[email protected]

SOURCE Genesis Medical Plastics

Also from this source

GENESIS MEDICAL PLASTICS INTRODUCES IMPLANTABLE PEEK FILM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.