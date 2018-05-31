New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging

"In shifting away from the look and feel of a traditional insurance company website, our goal was to create a refreshingly different, contemporary website that reflected consumers' desire for information about the impact of aging on their health, families and finances, as well our passion for helping people age on their own terms," said Janice Luvera, vice president of Marketing at Genworth.

The site was designed by Applied Minds, creators of Genworth's futuristic R70i Aging Experience, which recreated on the website many of the same physical effects of aging simulated by the Aging Experience suit. As a result, visitors to the site can experience and better appreciate many of the visual, auditory and mobility impairments that can jeopardize a person's ability to care for themselves as they age.

The impairment simulations are part of a new "Aging & You" section, the heart of the redesigned website. There, visitors will find:

Videos of real families sharing their caregiving experiences

Resources related to the family dynamics of caregiving, such as how to approach parents or a spouse about planning for long term care

Descriptions of various care setting options

Information about public and private sources of funding for long term care.

The "Aging & You" section is also home to Genworth's flagship Cost of Care Survey interactive tool, which during the past 15 years has become the go-to resource for families planning ahead for long term care. The tool allows visitors to compare costs across different care settings and even among different cities, as well as project the cost of care into the future.

The content for the new web site was based entirely on user experience research to understand what consumers wanted from a web site devoted to planning for long term care.

"The result is an engaging, informative, entertaining website that provides a source of rich content, gained through our more than 40 years of long term care experience, and presented with the same empathy and compassion with which our more than 2,000 employees help families choose and access the right caregiving solution," Luvera said. "We understand the challenges caregivers face because we ourselves are caregivers; we are the people we serve."

