New GlacierBox™ Program Eases Amazon eCommerce for Frozen Food Manufacturers

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Retail, Inc. announced today a new service named GlacierBox™ that provides a fully turnkey marketing & fulfillment solution for manufacturers of frozen and refrigerated foods seeking to expand their eCommerce footprints.

GlacierBox makes it easy to sell frozen and refrigerated goods to eCommerce shoppers around the country on Amazon Prime and beyond.

The integrated solution, delivered in partnership with Perishable Shipping Solutions (PSS), LLC is suitable for brands of all sizes, even brands that have never sold online. Bold Retail, Inc. president Allan Peretz said, "We've mapped out the entire process for our clients including sales forecasting, content creation, marketing, fulfillment, and customer service. Our clients can be up and running on Amazon Prime and on their own DTC websites in 60 days or less." The service uses a combination of tactics to drive sales growth including Amazon's media capabilities and highly-optimized advertising on sites like Google, Facebook, and Instagram.

The new service will benefit from PSS's world class fulfillment network. With East and West Coast distribution, the service will reach 93% of the US population with 2-day ground shipping, allowing sellers to earn the coveted 'Prime' badge on Amazon. According to PSS CEO Mark Nelson, "We've fine-tuned our approach not only to deliver on time but also with the highest possible consumer satisfaction." Products participating in GlacierBox™ will be tested to ensure that the products will arrive at the consumers doorstep at the right temperatures and will ship in eco-friendly, biodegradable GreenCellFoam™ coolers.

"What really sets this program apart, though, is how we provide an end to end solution from shopper acquisition to arrival at the customer's doorstep." said Peretz. "The combination of Bold Retail's proven Amazon and DTC marketing capabilities and PSS high-tech fulfillment operations gives our clients the highest possible odds of winning. It's truly 'Prime Time' for frozen and refrigerated goods!"

Companies seeking more information can visit https://www.glacierbox.com/

About Bold Retail, Inc.

Bold Retail's proprietary eCommerce approach combines the best of what big and small companies are doing to grow today. The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce veterans with decades of experience on brands like Samsung, Pampers, and The Art of Shaving.

About Perishable Shipping Solutions, LLC

PSS was founded in 2016 to help small and mid-market businesses capitalize on the recent explosion of e-Commerce food shopping. PSS is a pick & pack order fulfillment business with two warehouses, in the East and West, PSS can reach 93% of the US population with 2-Day ground service.

