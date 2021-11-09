New GladGirl Retail Experience Opens its First and Largest Retail Location in Texas - Dedicated to All Things Lash and Brows

In addition to the wide array of lash and brow cosmetics, shoppers will be able to sign up for classic, volume, and mega-volume eyelash extension training, LashLift, and brow lamination training year-round to learn the art of lash and brow beauty techniques from licensed estheticians or cosmetologists.

GladGirl has been selling its professional-grade eyelash and brow products for four decades, has extended its popular brand to physical retail spaces, under the direction of its founder and expert esthetician, cosmetologist, and lash designer, Esther Bolkin. "Great customer care has always been a hallmark of our approach, and as such, the company is extending that vision to our stores." She also adds, "It's been our goal to help lash and brow professionals grow their business by using the best products, best training, and best prices that will help them increase their revenue. Their success is our success."

Customers will find a dazzling array of products to beautify the eyes including the popular Mega Lashes , Colored Eyelash Extensions , Volume Tweezers , Glue and Remover , Eyelash Extension Kits , False Lashes , Flare Lashes , After Care Kits , Makeup and Remover Formulated for Eyelash Extensions , the popular LashLift and Brow Lamination , and much more will be on display.

As part of the opening celebrations, GladGirl is offering a 15% discount to customers who shop in-store at the new Texas location through December 31, 2021. GladGirl is Vegan and PETA approved, and has manufactured medical grade glue over the past 40 years.

The NEW GladGirl Store Location:

1727 Airport Freeway, Bedford, TX 76021

76021 817-779-4244

Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8am to 5pm

Saturday: 8am – 4pm

About Glad Lash, Inc.:

Founded in 1981, Glad Lash Inc., now known as GladGirl is a multimillion dollar international manufacturer and distributor of professional eyelash and eyebrow extensions, application tools, after-care and makeup products. With a strong professional focus we are committed to providing quality training courses through GladGirl Academy.

With 40 years-experience, we continue to grow and deepen our knowledge while providing a standard of unparalleled expertise and quality.

SOURCE GladGirl

Related Links

www.gladgirl.com

