New Global Campaign Celebrates The Glenlivet's History Of Breaking Tradition

The high-energy film which takes viewers on a journey through the brand's pioneering heritage, venturing back to its beginning where founder and true original, George Smith, became the first in the glen* to legally distil whisky nearly 200 years ago. The opening scene sees George Smith back in 1824 in Scotland, establishing himself as an original thinker and defining the Speyside style of whisky, where The Glenlivet began.

Viewers are then transported to the U.S. during the 1920's where The Glenlivet was one of the first single malt Scotches shipped to the country prior to Prohibition. The ad also takes a playful look at the failure of Prohibition to repress alcohol consumption in the United States.

Fast forward to the 1950s, where The Glenlivet was part of a movement to try to break the stereotype of Scotch being seen as a drink exclusively for wealthy men. The viewer then heads to the 1980s to see the shock and outrage adding ice to single malt was causing amongst traditional whisky drinkers. The final scene sees The Glenlivet today taking Scotch out of the home and office environment and setting new standards in bars across the world, inviting all adults to enjoy single malt whisky as part of a cocktail in a social setting.

"Throughout the course of decades, The Glenlivet has always encouraged single malt Scotch to move with the times, just as our founder George Smith wanted — our new campaign celebrates our pioneering heritage and showcases that we will continue to break conventions to set new standards in everything we do," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of The Glenlivet U.S.

The "Original Since 1824" campaign will launch in the U.S. this week across key media touchpoints. The campaign launch coincides with the release of The Glenlivet's new modern and vibrant packaging. The Glenlivet's new look features bold color references throughout the campaign and blends the rich heritage of the iconic Speyside distillery with contemporary designs to reflect the forward-thinking brand it is today. To learn more about The Glenlivet please visit https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-US.

About The Glenlivet

Created by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is the Original Speyside Single Malt, renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malts category. With its smooth and fruity flavour profile, The Glenlivet has contributed the biggest volume growth of the single malt category worldwide, adding more than any other single malt whisky brand over the past five years (IWSR, 2016). Acting as the guardian for outstanding quality and craftsmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within single malt in recent years. Standout initiatives include the release of The Glenlivet Code, a mystery single malt, and the creation of The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a great representation of the distillery's signature style.

