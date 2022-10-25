New Global Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Network Launched by Executive Networks

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Network announces the launch of a new peer network: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Network 250 (IDEA250) to help the world's 250 largest companies unlock their potential to solve some of the biggest challenges of our time -- DE&I, and well-being -- for their employees and for the world.

Jeanne Meister, EVP of Executive Networks and founder of Future Workplace.

"Talent, DE&I and well-being are top priorities for all global CHROs, and the real value of this peer network is the ability to learn from leaders who are doing it right in order to create actionable and sustainable IDEA solutions," said IDEA250 Network Director Maggie Inbamuthiah. "This is particularly important in the DE&I and well-being space, where being recognized and embraced for your differences is essential and translating values across an organization is crucial," she continued.

The launch of IDEA250 is an integral part of Executive Network's commitment to helping HR professionals solve global inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility challenges. For more than 20 years, Executive Networks has been working with the globe's top CHROs to facilitate targeted and trusted peer conversations, gathering insights and data, and providing research results to its members to solve tomorrow's HR issues, today.

Executive Networks learned in interviews with IDEA250 founding members who are instrumental in the launch of the network that they will work together to tackle the historic and fast-evolving issues of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

Learn more about Executive Networks IDEA250 here.

Global CHRO of the Future Research – International Webinar

Executive Networks recently launched the results of the Global CHRO of the Future Research results after surveying and interviewing 112 of the world's top CHROs representing more than four million employees. According to the research, the top three priorities for CHROs are talent retention and attraction, diversity, equity & inclusion, and well-being.

For years, global companies and networks have focused on DE&I and well-being through a U.S.-centric lens. Although DE&I and well-being are among the top issues for all global CHROs, regardless of where they are based, how it shows up in various cultures is distinct and unique.

The emphasis on the Black Lives Matter movement, and reproductive healthcare benefits, although hot and important issues in the U.S., aren't as relevant outside of North America. Europe is testing a four-day work week for the well-being of their employees and in China, customers are driving companies to address inclusion and diversity with the products and services they are offer.

Join Executive Networks' expert panel of global CHROs to discuss the unique research results, regional challenges, insights, and solutions for companies responsible for global employees.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, 10:00 a.m. EST (New York time)

Panelists:

Alice Heezen , Synthomer - UK

, Synthomer - UK Lone Tvis, Ramboll - Denmark

Kirsi Nuotto, VTT - Finland

Maryjo Charbonnier , Kyndryl - U.S.

, Kyndryl - U.S. Jeanne Meister , Executive Networks - U.S.

, Executive Networks - U.S. Maggie Inbamuthiah, Executive Networks – India

Moderator: Mike Dulworth , Founder and CEO, Executive Networks, Inc.

Register for the workshop here.

Media Contact:

Marie Gill

CMO, Executive Networks

206.669.8493

[email protected]

SOURCE Executive Networks